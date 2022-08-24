A warm welcome for everyone Advertising Feature

EXCITING TIMES: Mayor Ken Keith, MLC Sam Farraway, Parkes Show Society president Peter Unger, past president Gary O'Brien, Parkes Showground Land Management Council chair Tim O'Brien and Nathan Weeks from Lyons Advantage project management at the announcement of the pavilion replacement funding. Photo: Jenny Kingham

Welcome everyone to the 2022 Parkes Show. I believe the Parkes Show has been very much missed by the community for the past two years due to COVID cancellations. It will be great to get it up and running again this year, even if maybe somewhat restricted due to the construction happening within the grounds.



As we all know, it takes serious dedication and commitment from those involved in our committee to ensure the Parkes Show is successful. I really encourage everyone in our community to come along and support this major event in the Parkes Shire.

It has been wonderful to get continued support from all of our sponsors and it is greatly appreciated. To our major sponsors, CMOC North Parkes Mine and McPhersons Parts & Service, thank you for your ongoing support. They are supported by a host of others including AA Blatch, Parkes Toyota, Westlime, AWN Langlands Hanlon, Ostini Wool, Telescope Tyres and Batteries, Agriwest, Janlin Agribusiness, Dwyer Contracting, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Parkes Shire Council, RMB Matthews Williams Lawyers, Sunrise Energy Metals and so many more.

Entertainment has always been a highlight of the Parkes Show. The very popular FMX bikes will be there again this year, the now famous Parkes Show Fireworks display will be on Tuesday night, and don't forget we have the Young Farmers Challenge as well as the Dog Jump competition. The Demolition Derby and Ute Barrel Race will be on Wednesday. There is certainly no shortage of fun to be had by the whole family.

The announcement of the Parkes Show Young Woman, formerly known as Miss Showgirl, always brings much anticipation not only for the entrants, but their families and the local community. All the best to those who have entered. Thank you once again to Cynara Jones for heading up the Young Woman Committee.

With all the construction happening at the Showground, this year the Show will be a little restricted in size and access around the grounds. However, this is all to make way for the long awaited new Pavilion and a renovated Grandstand that will be ready for the 2023 Show. Exciting times lay ahead for the Parkes Show.

The one thing that won't change is the fun atmosphere and the opportunity to showcase the talent we have around the Parkes shire in the various sections and exhibits. We always love to see new entries, so don't be afraid to enter something yourself! If it wasn't for all those who enter or exhibit, our Show wouldn't be the great success it is, so thank you to all those who contribute in all the different ways.

Once again thankyou to our hardworking committee, it really does take a team to make our Show the wonderful event it is year after year.

We will see you there!