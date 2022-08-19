Updated
A man reported missing from Parkes has been found.
Advertisement
The 41-year-old, Wyane Logan, was last seen at a caravan park he was visiting on The Lakes Way, Forster, on Tuesday.
When he failed to return to his Parkes home, officers from Central West Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Wayne was located at the Bathurst Hospital overnight following those inquiries, NSW Police reported on its Facebook page.
Police would like to thank the media and public for assisting with the appeal.
Friday, August 19 3.18pm
NSW Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Parkes after he visited the state's Central Coast this week.
Wayne Logan, aged 41, was last seen at a caravan park he was visiting on The Lakes Way, Forster, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
"When Wayne failed to return to his Parkes home and could not be contacted or located, officers attached to Central West Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts," NSW Police said in a statement released to the public on Friday afternoon.
"Concerns are held for Wayne's welfare as his disappearance is out of character and he lives with a medical condition."
Wayne is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of solid build, about 170cm tall, with black hair and brown eyes.
He is believed to be driving a white 2008 Proton Jumbuck utility with NSW registration plates BEQ78K.
Anyone with information into Wayne's whereabouts is urged to contact Parkes Police on 6862 9999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or visit https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.