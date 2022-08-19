Show season is finally here and Peak Hill locals can continue to expect the very best of local produce, livestock and entertainment at its annual show thanks to a $13,703 government investment.
The Peak Hill Show is a major event on the Parkes Shire calendar and Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway was pleased to announce the funding on Friday, which has been delivered through the NSW Government's Country Shows Support Package.
"Country shows are the heart of so many regional communities, playing a vital role in bringing locals together and allowing visitors to experience the tastes, sights and sounds of the bush," Mr Farraway said in the announcement.
"I am thrilled this funding will help support the Peak Hill Show Society construct new facilities to house exhibits such as local produce, art and craft and floral arrangements.
"These additional stalls will allow exhibitors to connect with locals and allow visitors the chance to experience the best Peak Hill has to offer.
"Our regional communities have been hit hard over the last few years. From drought, fires, floods and COVID, we have faced more than our fair share of challenges.
"Despite these challenges our local show societies continue to deliver family fun events.
"With two days of cattle and horse events, sideshow alley, dog show and a spectacular fireworks display, there is something for everyone in the community to enjoy."
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the $5 million Country Shows Support Package provides a funding opportunity for the 190 agricultural shows that are planned across NSW in 2022.
"It's been a tough few years for country shows... but as they say, the show must go on and these grants are helping make that happen," Mr Toole said.
"These grants will provide certainty to show organisers that they can lock in suppliers, hire equipment and purchase goods, which is also great news for local businesses."
"It's also a big win for competitors who have spent years perfecting events like wood-chopping, show jumping or baking, as they can now focus on earning the points needed to compete at the Sydney Royal Easter Show."
Funding of up to $15,000 is available to small shows with an audience of less than 2000 people across all event days, while medium and large shows can apply for up to $30,000 and $45,000 respectively.
Two shows in the Parkes Shire are already done and dusted for 2022, with Peak Hill and Parkes shows still to come.
The Peak Hill Show is on next week, on Tuesday, August 23 and Wednesday, August 24 at the Peak Hill Showground.
Before you head to this year's Peak Hill Show, reminisce with moments from our last Peak Hill Show in 2019 here.
