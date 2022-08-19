Parkes Champion-Post

Peak Hill Show receives funding from NSW Government's Country Shows Support Package

By Newsroom
Updated August 19 2022 - 9:38am, first published 3:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHOW RETURNS: Chief Sheep Steward Ian Westcott with Garry Kopp of Towonga Merino Stud, Peak Hill and some of their rams at the 2019 Peak Hill Show, the last show held before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Show season is finally here and Peak Hill locals can continue to expect the very best of local produce, livestock and entertainment at its annual show thanks to a $13,703 government investment.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.