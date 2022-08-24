Look towards the future Advertising Feature

LEARNING TOGETHER: Work experience student, Lara Bennett gets a glimpse of life as a teacher. Photo: Supplied.

PARKES High School (PHS) has celebrated Education Week, embracing the 2022 theme of 'Creating Futures'. It's important to celebrate the journey students and learners take throughout their education and focus on how PHS helps to create futures for our students.



From the first day in Year 7 to the last day at the Year 12 Graduation and beyond, PHS is preparing young people to be agile thinkers and lifelong learners, with the ultimate goal of helping students obtain their dream career. Each PHS lesson is embedded with rich, challenging content that creates interest for an array of future careers.

BUILDING TOWARDS THE FUTURE: Parkes High School students had a great time taking part in their possible careers. Photo: Supplied

Our Special Education students and staff embraced this year's theme and decorated the doors in the Special Education block. Students chose future careers and photoshopped their image on that of a career professional.

Year 9 and 10 Sports Science were able to attend an NRL game in Sydney to be statisticians for the day, and it was a wonderful way to see what amazing jobs are available in the sporting industry.

EXPERT ADVICE: Parkes High students take part in the Girls on Fire Camp. Photo: Supplied

Some of PHS girls attended the Girls on Fire Camp, where students were exposed to a number of organisations including Fire and Rescue, RFS, and SES, along with Wildlife and Forestry Fire organisations. It was a brilliant experience for our students to see what opportunities there are in these fields.

PHS prides itself on a strong career path mentorship, to help students create their future. Celebrating the broad range of subjects and opportunities in public education, Year 8 recently started their elective subject selection process for 2023, while Year 10 participated in their subject selection ahead of their upcoming Year 11 studies. This, coupled with career lessons and interviews in Stage 5 and 6, puts our students in good stead to make positive career choices.

This year during Education Week, PHS celebrated our Work Experience, Skills Training and Employment Program (STEP), School Based Trainee and Apprenticeship and Vocational Education and Training (VET) Programs.



These programs are highly successful and give many of our students the opportunity to get experience in the workplace. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our local and surrounding businesses who consistently support our local students in the pursuit to find their dream career.

The PHS community continually works closely together to deliver a rich public education curriculum which is academic, sporting and cultural, where all staff and students learn together in a positive environment to creature amazing futures.