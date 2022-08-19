CareFlight brings free emergency trauma care training to Parkes

Lara Neilsen from CareFlight says health services can be stretched in emergencies and often the first people to arrive at the scene of a serious incident are community members.
That's why this weekend CareFlight is hosting a unique community education workshop in Parkes and it aims to build resilience and confidence in the emergency response abilities of locals in the community.
It takes place at the Parkes State Emergency Service (SES) station on the corner of Clarke and Alluvial streets on Sunday and will involve participants from the SES and Rural Fire Service.
The workshops are part of CareFlight's grassroots initiative and are coordinated by experienced doctors, paramedics and nurses who train first responders.
Ms Neilsen, who is head of operations in education and training, said CareFlight's trauma care workshops are one of a kind and are provided at no cost to participants.
Lifelike medical manikins, simulated accident scenarios and specially-designed simulation equipment aid in the recreation of a high-pressure, hands-on environment, ensuring the training is realistic, applicable and improves participants' ability to connect learning to real-world situations.
In addition to lifesaving skills, personnel are armed with essential leadership, teamwork, situational awareness and communication skills that will help them respond to traumas.
"Everyone should have the opportunity to be trained and equipped with the skills, knowledge and confidence to respond to emergencies and help save lives," she said.
"The first few minutes after an accident can mean the difference between life and death for the patient.
"First responders do an incredible job for their community and can be called and at the scene of an accident before additional medical help arrives.
"Through our partnership with local organisations, health services and emergency services, we are reinforcing the links in the chain of survival by ensuring that a higher level of care is available as soon as an incident occurs."
Ms Neilsen said Sunday's workshop is a boost for the emergency services in the Parkes LGA.
"Off the back of an incredibly difficult few years facing floods and the pandemic, CareFlight is delighted to be able to bring the training into the community, thanks to government grants and community fundraising," she said.
"Our aim is to empower locals with lifesaving skills and essential inter-agency collaboration, for the ultimate goal of creating a safer society.
"CareFlight is grateful for the Commonwealth Government's COVID Community Connection and Wellbeing Program for supporting CareFlight's mission to build resilience in communities."
