Looking at Landcare: students explore on Eco Day

Central West Lachlan Landcare have once again celebrated Eco Day with nine schools from Forbes Shire, Parkes Shire and Eugowra.
Over 270 Year 5 students came together on Wednesday to learn more about the environment, land use and how they can make a difference as they grow and contribute in our communities.
Eco Day has been held for the first time in the Parkes Shire. A big thanks to Parkes Racecourse for use of their facility on the day.
We are thrilled to have the support of FishCare (DPI); Parkes Shire Council Environmental staff; CMOC NorthParkes Mine staff; Lake Cowal Foundation; Netwaste; Petaurus Education and the Biodiversity Conservation Trust. We were also fortunate to have the support of many volunteers.
Children will come away from the day having learnt about native and introduced species of fish and their habitats, water treatment processes, waterbugs and macroinvertebrates, biodiversity and habitats, mining and land management ... and worm farms and recycling.
Two additional workshops provided by volunteers will provide special additional inclusions for those attending Grazing Down the Lachlan in Forbes next month.
Kim Muffet and Maree Yapp are working with students to make seed balls that will be used at this event and Margot Jolly and Deb Jones will be working on an Eco Art project that will provide bags stamped with local native species carvings for the balls to be distributed in at this fabulous event that has a focus on fabulous local food, sustainability and zero waste.
This year we are introducing the Waste Game Show and we also look forward to receiving feedback from our students on the environmental issues that they think are important. We look forward to sharing this information once it is collated.
Central West Lachlan Landcare were proud to once again host a group of fabulous young people from our local schools and our volunteers and presenters come away from days like this being inspired by the students that we are teaching and encouraged that we have intelligent, enthusiastic young people who can go back to their school communities and educate others.
Due to other significant commitments earlier in the year, we made the decision to move Eco Day to August (in Science Week), but hope to be back to May/June in 2023.
For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org
