If you sat at Tom Clyburn Oval, Canowindra, on Sunday afternoon as a neutral fan then you should probably tip the gate-keeper.
The Woodbridge Cup major semi-final will go down as one of the best finals in history after Canowindra Tigers mounted a comeback to win 23-12 in extra-time against Trundle Boomers.
Fullback Jayden Brown was undoubtedly the man of the moment, scoring a try to level proceedings right on full-time and the first four-pointer in extra-time.
"We shouldn't have left it to the last 50 seconds to score one but it was a good feeling, that second was just a fluke," Brown laughed.
The Tigers were first to score inside seven minutes with winger Tim Roberts pouncing on an error off a Danny Matthews cross-kick.
With mud all over the field, and two teams determined to prove their defensive strength, the next 20 minutes was a stalemate.
The injection of Boomers captain-coach Matthew Roylance gave the Boomers some spark with the fullback putting Josh Small over.
Five minutes before half-time, crafty hooker Connor Farrer put centre Luke Bevan into score as Trundle extended their lead to 12-4 at the break.
After lacking composure through the half, Brown said 'a bit of a rev up' followed at half-time from coach Kevin Grimshaw.
Canowindra weren't out of the blocks straight away though with Trundle's goal-line defence nothing short of outstanding. After 50 minutes though it seems something clicked for the Tigers with their middles running harder and with more aggression.
After 58 minutes, the home side broke through an unbelievable defensive line with winger Nic Curtis scoring in the corner after an exchange of hands. The score now 12-8.
Various errors and penalties from both sides meant no one was able to get any momentum.
Canowindra undoubtedly had the weight of possession but Trundle's defence was seriously impressive.
Farrer was the rock in the middle, performing at least two one-on-one strips on the line and the performance stamped his name as one of the best in Woodbridge. To add more credit to his game, the hooker received two penalties for late shots and continued to get up.
However, one man wasn't going away from Trundle - and that was Brown, who continued to look for holes.
With tensions high after a previous scuffle, a strong home crowd around the ground along with Trundle fans in front of the canteen, it's like time stood still with one minute remaining.
Brown found himself with an overlap on the left hand side and ran to the corner. The fullback put the ball down and brought the crowd to their feet.
Nic Barlow was the man who had the game on his foot. The second-rower missed the conversion though as the game went into extra-time at 12-12.
Canowindra then enjoyed probably their best 10 minutes of the game.
Brown was of course the first to score, barging over the line, before Danny Matthews converted right on half-time.
After two sets, Canowindra were attacking again and Matthews the iceman slotted a field goal to put the result beyond doubt.
To put the cherry on top, Frazer Ryder would score for the Tigers in front of Trundle's supporters to clinch a 23-12 victory.
Brown, whose been involved in many finals with Mudgee Dragons and Canowindra over his career described the game as 'one of the best' he's been apart of.
"Yeah definitely ... it's a good feeling," he said.
For coach Kevin Grimshaw, who had to endure another slow start from his troops, there was plenty to work on.
"I'm relieved. We didn't control the ball enough in the first half, and as these blokes just learnt, the competition starts again because it's going to be tight all the way through," he said.
"Last two weeks we haven't been at our best in the first half ... we did well to fight back though ... I was happy with the way we finished."
For Trundle Boomers stalwart Adam Hall, who missed out on playing due to an AC joint injury, there's definitely a hope of seeing the Tigers again this season.
"I thought we were probably the better team for a lot of it and we weren't very happy with our game," he said.
"It was a fierce contest so there's plenty to work on, hopefully we meet them again."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
