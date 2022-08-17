CSU said it was bringing its strongest line-up to the minor semi-final at Parkes - and to a degree they delivered - but the Boars were ready for them.
Parkes' backrowers helped to lift their side to a 20-14 victory at Northparkes Oval in the do-or-die clash that has now sent the students back to the classroom and out of the New Holland Cup title race.
Advertisement
The last round game between the two sides the week prior that saw a 59-point victory for Parkes on August 6 was still fresh in the Boars' minds but they weren't expecting the same CSU team to show up on Sunday.
And sure enough, coach and first grade player Ben Ryan said they came out firing.
Before those handful of seconds that sealed both teams' fates, it looked as though CSU could have very well upset the defending premiers on their home turf.
The students didn't stop all match and once Parkes found its rhythm neither did they.
With 10 minutes left on the clock and leading by a point, CSU spread the ball wide from a scrum deep inside their 22.
A misdirected pass saw the ball go to ground, and while centre Matt Allen dived on it and promoted the ball for his team-mates, they couldn't pick it up.
The ball was twice toed towards the dead ball line, but as it rolled in goal, Parkes centre Sororpepeli Soqe rushed through and dived on it.
He was awarded his second try of the match and while a desperate CSU worked to find a match winner in the time that remained, it didn't come.
"We didn't know what was going to happen," Ryan said.
"There was never a moment we weren't under pressure, it was intense and we had no breathing space."
Parkes was missing three key players this week who had helped them win convincingly the week prior.
"It took us a little while to get our rhythm," Ryan said.
"But we made some changes to the team to better our intensity."
And Ryan had a lot of praise for his backrowers in Mitch Westcott, Christopher Parker and halfback Mick Riley, describing them among the best players on the day.
"They really lifted a lot," Ryan said.
"In the dying stages, CSU were back on a few penalties... and attacking Parkes' line and they turned the ball over.
"You could hear the crowd and you could tell the game was over when that happened.
Advertisement
"We've proven we've got the depth and can shuffle players around to meet the need."
The first 20 minutes of the minor semi-final was dominated by Parkes, the Boars enjoying good territory thanks to a string of penalties which also saw a CSU player yellow carded.
While CSU worked hard in the rain and mud to repel phase after phase of attack, on 20 minutes their defensive line was breached by Soqe following a scrum.
That added to an earlier penalty goal from the boot of Jacob Hardie and saw Parkes out to a 10-0 lead.
CSU got on the board five minutes later via a Jordy O'Shea penalty goal, then Parkes failed to send the resulting kick-off the required distance.
That put CSU back into attack mode.
Advertisement
CSU skipper Lachie Melville very nearly got over with a blindside dash following a line-out and while Parkes put him into touch, a minute later CSU found success.
A quick penalty tap from O'Shea caught the Boars napping, the scrumhalf then finding fullback Johnathon Lally in support and he crossed in the left corner to make it 10-8.
Each side added one more penalty goal to their tally in the seven minutes that remained, Parkes going to the break with a 13-11 lead.
It was a penalty goal that gave CSU the lead for the first time in the 56th minute - Lally's work at the breakdown earning the shot - and the students then tried desperately to defend their 14-13 advantage.
In the final three minutes Parkes defended strongly to deny CSU another try.
Parkes will now meet Dubbo Rhinos in the preliminary final after they fell 31-9 to Mudgee in the first grand final qualifier.
Advertisement
In other minor semi-final results Parkes' reserve grade lost to Narromine 22-0, Boars women won 24-0 over Wellington and the under 14s lost in their grand final qualifier to Dubbo, however the teenagers will have another chance this weekend.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.