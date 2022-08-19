Parkes has progressed to the grand final of Western Masters League after defeating Bathurst 3-0 in their semi-final in Parkes on Sunday.
The match began very evenly with both sides working hard defensively to deny any scoring opportunities.
Parkes opened the scoring in the first quarter after a nice midfield transfer resulted in Louise Edwards unmarked on top of the circle with plenty of time to have a nice reverse stick shot which found the back of the net and gave Parkes a 1-0 lead.
Parkes struck again late in the second quarter after Mandy Westcott drove the ball into the circle for Teegan Rodgers to neatly deflect the ball past the keeper and give Parkes a 2-0 half time lead.
At half time discussions were held about having patience with the ball and using the midfield transfer on more occasions.
Bathurst started the second half strongly with defenders Lee Hodge and Jane Grosvenor called upon to break down play on several occasions.
Late in the third quarter Parkes struck again after a good build-up down the left side of the field.
Teegan Rodgers took a quick free hit running the edge of the circle before offloading to an unmarked Louise Edwards who claimed her second goal with a neat deflection.
Parkes were deserving 3-0 winners and have now earned a spot in the grand final against Dubbo who defeated Western 11-0 in their semi-final.
Best and Fairest points were awarded to Denise Gersbach, Tracey Harrison, Teegan Rodgers and Louise Edwards.
Player's player was a three-way tie in votes with Jane Grosvenor, Denise Gersbach and Lee Hodge sharing the honours.
