The winning pair this year was Nym Dziuba and Mick Jeffress. Nym had come off a stableford par round at Forbes on Thursday so nearing his best form where Mick is an all year round threat so it wasn't a great surprise that this pairing stole the show with their 47 points, which was 3 points clear of the brothers Standen, Cam and Sam and the pairing of John Green and David Speakman with Tom Delmenico and John Pearse coming in on 43 points.