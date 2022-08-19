By Colin Hodges
As an owner, well known Hunter Valley hotelier Wayne Brown won 28 races last season including five in the city and also had placings in Group and Listed races.
More recently he has become a licensed trainer at Scone and won the opening race at Parkes on Saturday with the lightly raced five-year-old mare Triny Bee.
Ridden by Michael Heagney, Triny Bee backed from $4.20 to $2.30 landed a substantial betting plunge for connections when leading most of the way to win the 800 metres Reliable Conveyer Belt Maiden Plate by two lengths from Good Time Nellie (Ashleigh Stanley, $7) and Charge Away (Serg Lisnyy, $8).
"Michael Heagney combines really well with my horses and we have won races at Kununurra (WA), Birdsville (QLD), many tracks in NSW and at Alice Springs (NT) where we won the major race for mares on Cup Day this year," Wayne Brown revealed.
"A lot of those wins came when my horses were trained by Rodney Robb at Nyngan," Wayne added.
With his first runner back since suffering a stroke earlier this year, Dubbo trainer Dar Lunn won the 1300 metres Hankook Tyres Benchmark 50 Handicap with Miss Twenty Two, owned by Guy Mitchell from Dubbo and Rob Pratten from Dubbo.
A nice ride by apprentice Jake Barrett saw Miss Twenty Two ($4.40) coming from well back to beat Golden Eclipse (Angela Cooper, $5) and Annie's Missile (Tiffany Jeffries, $4.20) which led for home.
Bookmakers who incurred substantial losses on Triny Bee earlier in the day were dealt another blow when the Luke Pepper, Scone trained Joyzel scraped home in the 1000 metres Bob Skinner Master Painter Class 1 Handicap.
Holding a good lead in the straight, Joyzel (Anna Roper, $2.50 favourite) lasted to score by a long head from Khaleej (Teaghan Martin, $2.80).
Former Bathurst trainer Sarah Murray-Leslie now prepares her team at Goulburn from her Exeter stables and she was back in the Central West to win the 1200 metres Railway Hotel Maiden Handicap with Magic Straragems.
Owned by Southern Highlands horse breaker David Baxter, Magic Strategems ($4) gave Jake Barrett a winning double when leading throughout to to account for Sindagar (Michael Heagney, $2.15 fav.) and Sallista (Tiffany Jeffries, $4.80).
Wyong based jockey Serg Lisnyy made the trip to Parkes and won the 1000 metres Telescope Tyres & Batteries Benchmark 50 Handicap on the Greg Hook, Rylstone trained Blue Collar Boy.
Yeas And Nays, Renzulli and Travstar were the leaders turning for home before Blue Collar Boy ( $3.40 ) finished strongly from the back of the field.
Parkes Jockey Club officials were pleased to announce the charity race meeting raised over $2000 for the McGrath Foundation.
Saturday saw the playing of the Nutrien 4BBB PGC Championships, thanks for Nutrien again sponsoring this event.
Due to the impending rain and damp conditions leading up to the event the credible 78 starters was testimony to the event's prestige.
The winning pair this year was Nym Dziuba and Mick Jeffress. Nym had come off a stableford par round at Forbes on Thursday so nearing his best form where Mick is an all year round threat so it wasn't a great surprise that this pairing stole the show with their 47 points, which was 3 points clear of the brothers Standen, Cam and Sam and the pairing of John Green and David Speakman with Tom Delmenico and John Pearse coming in on 43 points.
In the Ladies event the left handed / right handed combination of Cath Kelly and Mel Matthews were the best with their 45 points.
The morning golfers did get the better of the conditions for a change with some of the field unable to finish due to a thunderstorm that hit the course around 3pm, lucky there was a nice warm clubhouse to retreat to.
The Nearest The Pins this week were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Rob Lea 225cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Ian Ward at 141cm, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th Wayne Tucker at 551cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Richard Hutchinson at 495cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Ron Hetherington at 290cm, the Westlime 15th by John Green at 637cm and the Central West Glass 18th Tom Delmenico at 120cm. The lucrative 6th hole was won by Wayne Tucker at 551cm this week.
Ladies Nearest the Pins were 4th B Grade Colleen Flynn, th A Grade Kristine Smith and 11th C Grade Mel Matthews.
Ball winners were - Cam & Sam Standen 44, John Green and David Speakman 44, Tom Delmenico and John Pearse 43, Phil Standen and Greg Peterson, Rod Luyt and Michael Lynch 42, Robert Norman and Peter Boschman 41 points.
The annual Terry Bros Furniture, Bedding and Floorcoverings Club Championship commences this Saturday for the men. Our sincere thanks go out to the Terry family for their continued support.
This is the premier event for the club players with 3 grades being contested in what will be a long and tough course this year. There are 4 rounds so opportunities abound.
In A grade the standout individuals are Aaron Wilkie and Jack Elliott. Both these players have the capability to hit on or near par for the 18 holes so it will be who comes in with their best form and can hold the consistency over the 4 rounds.
They won't get it all their own way with the likes of Anthony Riach, John Green, Myles and Blake Smith and the irrepressible Joe Van Opynen all in the mix.
In B Grade Geoff Leonard will take some beating with others in the mix being Bernie King, Rod Kiley, big hitting Peter Amor, king of the greens Rob Cheney and Troy Thomson.
In C grade Ross Smith always rises to the top in clutch matches but Michael Jeffress, Brendon Smith, Joe Davies, Simon Hogan and newcomer Jim O'Donoghue will all figure in the finish with C grade the place the surprises will lie.
Once again the cool wet conditions were blamed as a reason why only 27 players contested the twin-towns veterans golf competition in Forbes last Thursday.
Played over 18 holes the stableford event was a case of the locals dominating with Alex MacKinnon and Allan Rees - who are both in rare form - fighting it out for top honours.
Both finished on 37 points and on a count-back the result went MacKinnon's way.
Continuing the Forbes dominance Andrew Grierson took A grade nearest-to-pin on the 18th hole where his ball finished only centimetres from the hole, while Ross Williams was best of the B graders on the ninth hole.
To complete a clean sweep of the major awards Forbes won the twin-towns shield 182 points to Parkes' 166.
The ball sweep went to 28 point and the winners were: 36 points - Nim Dziuba (P), Ted Morgan, Ken Sanderson and Jeff Haley (F); 35 - Peter Bristoll (P) and Andrew Grierson (F); 32 - Joe Davies and Mick Bond (P); 31 - Robert Lea and Dale Stait (P), Frank Hanns, Kim Herbert, Barry Parker and Geoff Drane (F); 30 - Lex Hodges (P) and Barry Shine (F); 29 - Steve Uphill (F); 28 Scott Kirkman and Alf Davies (F).
The Parkes Invitation Day is on today (Thursday) where players eligible will contest the NSWVGA District Medal district final.
Players include Jim Clyburn and Paul Thomas from Condobolin, Nym Dziuba (Parkes), Barry Parker, Alf Davies, Andrew Grierson, Steve Edwards and Allan Rees (Forbes), Barry Green (Grenfell) and Colin Clark, Stephen Howarth, Ben McCormick and M. Roberts (West Wyalong).
The Parkes winner will be eligible to contest the State final to be played at Forbes Golf Club on October 17 and 18.
Play today is open to all Lachlan Valley veteran golfers with nominations from 9.15am.
PARKES S.S.A.A. SMALLBORE
Last weekend saw seven shooters brave the cold, windy and rainy conditions and shoot at crow targets at 25 and 50 meters for a collective score of 520 points.
TARGET RIFLES 25M 50M TOTAL
FIELD RIFLES
Our next shoot will be on Sunday 17/8/22 and the targets will be standard ones at both ranges.
SPORTING CLAYS
At last month's shoot 17 shot in a 75 target day at the Deep Lead complex on Back Trundle Road with a combination of single and double targets set at a number of angles, speeds, heights etc,
Greg Buckley 70, Clinton Duffy 64, c Osborne 63, Mat Duffy and David Tanks 60 ea. Brian Drabsch 57, John Patrick and Jimmy Day 52 ea. Jeff Charlton 52, Mitch McGirr and David Penberthy 51 ea. Neil Tanks 50, Chris Day 49, Brandon Blackall 42, Doug Michalk 41, Steve Westcott 36, Greg Neems 18 from 50 only.
Our next shoot is at 1pm on Saturday August 20.
