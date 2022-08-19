Congratulations to Stephen R Cheney on his election as president at our recent AGM.
With his wealth of knowledge and experience in the country music industry and his passion to encourage everyone to get up and give it a go, country music in Parkes is looking towards a bright future. Good song title there... And Stephen has actually penned and recorded a song along this theme.
Our next muster on Sunday, August 21 will feature "The Charlton Family" from Dubbo.
As former Parkes and Peak Hill residents and members of our association, Robert and his daughters are well known to all of us.
It's been quite some time since we have had the pleasure of seeing them all perform here in Parkes.
Some of our members caught up with them all at the June muster in Dubbo.
They have recently returned home from a festival in Cessnock with a swag of trophies between them and looking forward to appearing in Parkes, and attending many more talent quests and festivals in the future now we are all allowed out and about.
The July muster was a little quieter than normal but still a great afternoon.
I'm sure that peep of sunshine encouraged families to enjoy the outdoors while they could.
Due to the unfortunate absence of our advertised artist who had to cancel due to illness our president Stephen R Cheney filled any void in the program along with our walk-up artists Bill Little, Lindy Charlton, Jock Charlton, Lyall Strudwick (first time in Parkes) and Warren Van Akker.
A full program of entertainment was enjoyed by all and we were able to pull up a little earlier so patrons to the Parkes Services Club could access the auditorium ready for the Sunday sweepstakes and rising badge draw.
Band duties were fulfilled by Stephen R Cheney, Pam Byrne, Lindy Charlton and a huge welcome back to Brian Collits our resident drummer. Thank you for your dedication.
Also many thanks to those who look after sound, stage, door takings, raffles, drinks for the band, and the many other little tasks that keep things running smoothly for our enjoyment.
Looking forward to seeing everyone on Sunday at 1pm in the Starlight Lounge at The Parkes Services Club where "The Charlton Family" will be our featured artists. Walk-ups most welcome.
