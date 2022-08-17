There's no doubting that the UK born MGB is one of the most popular sports cars from its era, and its easily recognisable shape as a two-seater roadster lasted for almost two decades.
Bruce Wenbam from the Central West Car Club (CWCC) owns this beautiful example and I couldn't resist getting a closer look and finding out some more about him and his car.
"This is about the fifth MG I've had in my lifetime," said Bruce.
"It's a 1969 Mk 2 MGB and I bought it about six months ago in Victoria."
The MG has an original twin carburetted 1800 cc 4 cylinder engine with a 4 speed manual and optional overdrive.
"It was fastidiously restored between 2009 and 2014 by one of the previous owners," Bruce said, "with two pages or more listing what had been done to it."
There's no denying that the classic red with black leather interior is sparkling and it's set off with 15 inch chrome "knock off" wires, driver and passenger sports bars and an interesting clear perspex rear wind deflector which Bruce said works fabulously to reduce the wind buffeting in the cabin.
Bruce and his wife Elva have recently returned back to Forbes in the last 18 months having grown up there.
"I've always had a passion for cars and have had roadsters and sports cars since I was a teenager," he said.
"I sold cars, tractors and farm machinery for R and L Pietsch and Company in the 50's and 60's opposite where Bernardi's supermarket is in Forbes."
Bruce trained as a fitter under Lionel Pietsch and later as a motor mechanic and even raced midgets for a short time in the late 1950's.
"I've had a range of sports cars over my years and I'm really enjoying this MGB," Bruce said.
"I get it out every few weeks for a drive around town and it runs beautifully."
At 85 years of age, I asked Bruce whether he struggles getting in and out of the low riding MG and he laughed.
"No problem at all - left leg in first - I've been doing it all my life".
CWCC is based in Parkes and has members throughout the Central West. They meet on the first Wednesday of each month at Parkes Leagues Club or you can find out more on their Facebook page or at www.centralwestcarclub.com
