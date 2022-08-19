Parkes Marist took on West Wyalong in the last round before finals.
McPhersons Parts and Services U8s played their last game of the season against a very strong West Wyalong.
A very even match against our most competitive opponents of the past 2 seasons looks to continue to develop into a great rivalry in coming years. A really great bunch of kids.
Saxon Gosper and Bill O'Bryan continue to organise and talk at first receiver and dummy half.
Jacob Monkerud and Oscar Gosper have really found their confidence in recent weeks and their running has become a handful for the opposition.
Nai Nusipepa has loads of ability and will only get better next year. High light of the day was a length of the field try to Nate Parker-Lea.
Thanks to all the parents who assist with training and game day, in particular Ben McGregor, Brad Monkerud, Matt Hetherington and Fred Edwards, as well as the under 14s boys who have stepped up.
A big thanks to David Thompson and McPherson's for their ongoing sponsorship. I don't think they sell us too many New Holland headers and tractors but support us regardless and we greatly appreciate it.
Our senior teams have semi-finals this weekend at Forbes, best of luck to all.
Andrew Thomas Building/Bogan Gate Pub U10s played West Wyalong on Saturday and went down 34-26.
The boys have had a great season, all playing extremely well. They should be proud of their efforts.
K & H Constructions U12s Blue won 20-16. Try scorers were Hudson McGuire, Sean Goulthorp and scoring a double was Tyrece Robinson. Best of luck as you move on to finals.
K & H Constructions U12s White won 32-0. Congratulations to the boys on being Minor Premiers.
Sportspower/MP Homes & Design U14s had their last regular season game before semi-finals which resulted in a dominant 42-8 win over West Wyalong.
Some injuries have forced a few positional changes which affected the team's rhythm, but we did more than enough to have the game in the bag after 20 minutes.
Strong games from Taj Lovett and Oakley Fliedner mean the opposition are always in for a tough afternoon and these two didn't disappoint.
Special mention to Oak and to Lachlan Thomas who were sick most of the week but toughed it out.
Triston Ross made and created quite a few line breaks and caused problems every time he touched the ball and was very well supported by Riley Cronin who bagged two tries in a very good performance.
Cody Newman crossed for a try and was once again one of our most reliable players. Strong involvements from Ryan Whitney and Ollie Hayes were also very pleasing.
Ryan Cox really lifted the intensity with some punishing defence and along with Angus MacGregor straightened up our attack with some strong runs through the middle.
We were a little off the standards of the past month, but still managed a big win.
A game washed out and a lopsided draw saw us play less games than most teams, but we still scored the most points and our defence was the best in the competition.
Third position gives us two bites at the cherry and a home semi next weekend regardless of this Saturday's result.
Thanks to Parkes Sportspower for their continued sponsorship, we really appreciate it. We play at Forbes this Saturday, so please come and support all our junior Spacemen and women.
Brian Collins/Agriwest U16s put on a cracking game winning 62-0. Ollie Thomas was a standout, opening the score for Parkes and scoring 5 amazing tries.
Bob McEwen took the ball to the line putting Reggie Sutton through a hole in the defence scoring his first try of the game.
Jack Milne put up a cross field kick which West Wyalong dropped allowing Reggie to quickly put his hands on for another try.
Next, was a strong run from Bryce O'Malley who offloaded the ball at the try line to Ollie who gave it to Bob which set Reggie up for his hattrick.
Dallas Galvin and Nicolas McMaugh were strong out on the wing, helping their teammates in defence by keeping West Wyalong scoreless. The following try under the post came from Joe Monk.
Another try-assist from Bob enabled Toby Cox to score. Parkes was dominant the entire game thanks to strong runs from Anthony Dickson and Dean Robinson, as well as quick line speed from Joel MacGregor and Jack Jessep.
Joel and Caleb Crisp both scored before the game was called with eight minutes remaining.
Jack Milne successfully kicked 5 conversions. Well done boys on making it to the Qualifying Finals.
MP Homes & Design U11s League tag won 24-0. Well done girls on making it to the Qualifying Finals.
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League tag Blue won 24-22. Grace MacGregor scored 5 tries and Piper White scored 1. All the best for Elimination Finals against West Wyalong.
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League tag White put on a show as they won 28-12 against West Wyalong.
West Wyalong scored the opening try, shortly after, Jess Morgan found a gap in the line and scored Parkes' first try.
West Wyalong had an 8-point lead. The girls never gave up, their encouragement on and off the field was wonderful to see.
They played outstanding defence, and after the break, they showed off some remarkable skills by repeatedly pushing West Wyalong to defend their try line.
Following Grace Milne, Jess Morgan showed off her quickness by sprinting down the sideline and scoring from halfway. Grace successfully kicked the conversion.
With 20 minutes remaining, the score was 12-14 in our favour, and Grace delivered a beautiful kick that Emma Hando picked up and ran in under the post to score.
Grace converted the try. Grace was too quick for West Wyalong adding a double try at the end of the game. Well done girls on making it to the Qualifying Finals.
Thank you to Bobbie, Stu and Luke on coaching the girls each week, they have learnt a lot and come a long way.
Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing U17s League tag unfortunately didn't play on the weekend as West Wyalong forfeited. Congratulations to the girls on being Minor Premiers.
Thank you to all the sponsors and volunteers who support Parkes Junior Rugby League each week.
The first round of finals is Saturday, 20 August at Forbes. Come along and show your support.
