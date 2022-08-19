Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Marist juniors head into semi-finals

By Contributed
Updated August 19 2022 - 1:31pm, first published 1:23pm
UNDER 6S: Emeris Cassidy with the ball for our little Spacemen. Picture: JENNY KINGHAM

Parkes Marist took on West Wyalong in the last round before finals.

