Plans are well underway for this year's NOT A STATISTIC! Youth Driver Education Program, with the youth actor's appointed, the rehearsal/filming schedule locked-in and the establishing scenes recorded.
Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, announced the cast this week and welcomes Kaitlyn Stevenson from Parkes, Shaylee Edwards and Amelia Barwick from Peak Hill with Zak Chatman from Parkes returning.
"We had a lot of interest in the recent auditions. Casting was very difficult as everyone was very talented. While there are only four roles available for the mock crash scenario, we offered the other actors roles in the establishing scenes," Ms Suitor said.
More than 5000 Year 10 students from across the Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Council areas have participated in the program since its inception 12 years ago.
"The program aims to show young drivers what can and does happen far too often on our local roads. It challenges them to think about their attitudes and behaviour as not only drivers but also as passengers.
"Over the last 12 years we have recorded a 27 per cent decrease in crashes on local roads involving a young driver (17-25 years old)," Ms Suitor said.
Following two years of COVID disruption, this year's mock crash is going to be developed into a training package.
The crash scenario is being recorded and the video will replace the live mock crash demonstration for this year.
The video will result in a resource which allows the program to be implemented in other areas and provides a back-up option for future years' live demonstrations.
The video will be premiered in early October before being rolled out in local schools during Term Four.
The usual live demonstration will return in 2023.
