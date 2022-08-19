Two Minor Pairs matches were played under very threatening dark clouds in cool conditions on Saturday. The first match featured Joanne and Mick Simpson up against the 'gorgeous Georges' - Bradley and Boatswain. The 2 George's started strongly against the Simpson couple and were leading 6 shots to 1 after just 3 ends. Joanne and Mick regained their composure and played steady bowls, and beat the eventual rain downpour to win by 15 shots to 10.