Today's Pennants' matches were washed out and will be played at a later date.
Last Thursday is best forgotten as both grades went down. Grade 4 lost to Forbes, at Forbes, while Grade 3 came second to Cowra 3's at Cowra.
Looking ahead, the 3's will play Cowra 2 at home this Thursday, August 18. The 4's will travel to Canowindra to do battle.
The District AGM will take place on Monday.
Save the date for trading table ("pantry" theme) on August 30.
The 4's play Forbes at home on that day, so an extra gift for the table would be appreciated. You will be rewarded with pavlova, celebrating a special milestone birthday of M B!
All ladies are welcome, especially our retired bowlers. Look forward to seeing you.
Next Tuesday, August 23, the 4's enjoy a bye. Therefore, to play social bowls, please call the club between 9am-9.30am, 6862 1446.
Social roster: Chris Curteis.
On Wednesday, August 10 we had social bowls.
Winners were John Corcoran and Dan Rochfort winning 18+20. Runners-up were Graham Turner and Bruce Jones winning 18+6. Marble 14 came out and the Margins were 6, 8, 12 and 20. Next week's jackpot is $63.
On Saturday, August 13 we had social bowls.
Winners were Jan Griffith and Paul Kirwan winning 15+16. Runners-up were Paul Lewin, George Greenhalgh and Kev Hynds winning 15+18.
Championships
In the Major Singles Pat Cooney had a win over Nev Kirwan. In the Minor Pairs Jake Brown and Junior Thorne had a win over Chris Dunn and Mick Dunn and in the Club Triples Ben McNaughton, Phil Barnard and Juicy Daley had a win over Kane Wyburn, George Greenhalgh and Dave Johnson.
Pennants
On Sunday, August 14 we had Pennants.
Our Division 3 Team went down to Molong 8-2. Our Division 4 Team 1 had a win over Canowindra 2 9-1. Our Division 4 Team 2 were defeated 10-0 by Canowindra 1 and our Division 4 Team 3 had a 9-1 win over Orange City.
This week our Division 3 team and Division 4 Team 1 both head to Manildra, while Division 4 Team 2 host Eugowra and Division 4 Team 3 host Orange Ex Services.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday, August 20 at 1pm. Names in half an hour prior to start time and everyone is welcome to come enjoy some bowls.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
Championship matches
Two Minor Pairs matches were played under very threatening dark clouds in cool conditions on Saturday. The first match featured Joanne and Mick Simpson up against the 'gorgeous Georges' - Bradley and Boatswain. The 2 George's started strongly against the Simpson couple and were leading 6 shots to 1 after just 3 ends. Joanne and Mick regained their composure and played steady bowls, and beat the eventual rain downpour to win by 15 shots to 10.
Defending Minor Pairs champions Gary McPhee and Marty Tighe struggled all match against the red-hot Brian Townsend and John Wright. Brian and John dominated the majority of the match, playing terrific weighted bowls. As the sky darkened Gary started to find his range and the scores began to tighten up, just as the rain, and then hail stopped the match. Team Townsend are leading 16 shots to 14 after 16 ends. The match will resume this weekend.
Zone Pennants
The wet and dismal weather caused the cancellation of the Division 2 match on Sunday between Parkes Pirates and Dubbo Macquarie in Dubbo.
The Division 3 match between Parkes and Grenfell was played at Parkes Bowling & Sports Club on Sunday in truly atrocious conditions with rain and wind throughout the match making it miserable for all 24 bowlers.
The three Parkes teams beat the three highly fancied Cowra teams the previous Sunday in the rain, and were liking their chances as wet weather specialists at home, against the three highly credentialled Grenfell teams.
The three Grenfell Skips played exceptionally well and led their teams impressively against the home teams. Grenfell secured an impressive victory on the big board by 63 shots to 51, winning 2 rinks and drawing a rink on the last end. Congratulations to all bowlers for bowling in the appalling weather for outdoor sports, and thanks to the Umpire and the large gathering of dry onlookers.
Social bowls
Thursday: Wet weather continues to play havoc with Thursday social bowls.
The Village neighbours' - Irving and Mudie - had a good tight tussle with the wily Ray Jones and 'Wicks' Ward, and after 10 ends were ahead 17 shots to 6. Ray and John scored 7 shots over the next 3 ends, however were defeated 26 shots to 20.
Bob Freeman and Eddie McPhee were never in their game against Al Affleck and John Wright. The kindest report about this game is to say that the social afternoon bowls company was good.
Saturday: The strong pairing of big Jim Blake and Rob Tinker played Chris Harrison who was leading for the evergreen Rob Irving in a very even, tight game. Jim and Rob started slowly but after 12 ends were only down by 6 shots to 9. The game was called off after another 4 ends due to rain, by which time Rob and Chris had drawn ahead to close out the game by 15 shots to 8.
In a high stakes game of pairs featuring some of the Club's biggest personalities, Ian Simpson and Steve Turner defeated John Carr and Tom Furey by 23 shots to 19 in 18 ends. Simmo and 'trucker' Turner were on cruise control and leading 23 shots to 9, however John and Tom scored 10 shots in the last 2 ends, before the rains came.
Another close game of social pairs that was called off after 17 ends, saw the improving John Niddric team up with John Ward against Ray Jones and Tony Riordan. The even contest had the scores locked up at 8 shots each after 11 ends. From this point, the 2 Johns' combined beautifully to score 9 shots over the next 3 ends to record a win by 17 shots to 11.
Championship matches and Pennants are set to be played again this coming weekend and all bowlers are hoping for fine sunny days.
