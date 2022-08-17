Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters were called out four times on Monday - one being for a kitchen fire, another an alleged 'malicious false alarm'.
At 2.26am firefighters received a report of a building fire in Forbes but upon arrival they found the call to be an alleged 'malicious false alarm', a spokesperson for Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW said.
The Parkes brigade was called to two activated fire alarms in a building in west Parkes at 10.46am and 1.15pm - a faulty detector the cause and the panel was reset.
The fourth call-out came at 3.24pm to a house fire in Howard Street, Parkes, to which police also attended.
On arrival crews in breathing apparatus entered the home and found a fire had been extinguished in the kitchen.
The blaze started from a stove, damaging the appliance and the wall.
There were two occupants home at the time who alerted emergency services and evacuated themselves and their pets.
"The house was full of smoke so crews set up the Positive Pressure Ventilation (PPV) fan to clear the house of smoke," the Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.
"On a search of the premise it was found that a smoke alarm was present but the battery had been removed.
"This fire occurred in the kitchen. The fire had started to reach the ceiling and had there been a curtain or tea towel close by the outcome could have been much worse.
"Please ensure you have working smoke alarms in your house [and] please 'keep looking while cooking'."
In other police matters, officers Police have charged a 43-year-old male with possession of a prohibited drug as a result of an incident in Peak Hill on Sunday afternoon.
On Friday Parkes Police executed a search warrant on a Lorking Street premises, locating a shortened firearm and a quantity of ammunition, and other prohibited articles.
Investigations are continuing into this seizure.
Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the person/persons responsible for damaging the shopfront of an office in Clarinda Street with graffiti on Friday.
Police and Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW responded to another fire on Thursday, this time a boat fire in Junction Street, Parkes.
Large plumes of black smoke could be seen as firefighters made their way to the location.
Fire crews in breathing apparatus used a high pressure hose with foam to extinguish the fire as fast as they could.
No one was injured in the blaze and Detective Chief Inspector Scott Rayner of Parkes Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.
However the boat and equipment worth $40,000 were totally destroyed.
Meanwhile Parkes officers recovered a stolen Toyota Landcruiser on August 10 that was previously stolen in Queensland in early August.
Police found the vehicle at a location north of Parkes.
On August 8, a 20-year-old male was charged with a novice range PCA after being stopped and breath tested in Clarinda Street, Parkes about 11.30pm.
