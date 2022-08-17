Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW and police respond to kitchen and boat fires

By Newsroom
Updated August 17 2022 - 1:49am, first published 1:43am
Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters were called out four times on Monday - one being for a kitchen fire, another an alleged 'malicious false alarm'.

Local News

