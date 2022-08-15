Men: -
Women: PARKES 3 defeated ORANGE UNITED 1
Round 19: PARKES COBRAS 0 drew with BARNSTONEWORTH UNITED 0
Peter McDonald Premiership elimination final: PARKES SPACEMEN 12 (Semi Vakatalai, Sam Dwyer tries; Chad Porter 2 goals) defeated ST PAT'S 11 (Nik Booth, Tye Siakisoni tries; Matt Beattie goal; Blake Fitzpatrick field goal)
Reserve grade minor semi-final: FORBES MAGPIES 12 defeated PARKES SPACEMEN 6
League tag major semi-final: DUBBO CYMS 32 defeated PARKES SPACECATS 0
Sunday, August 21 at Wade Park, Orange
Finals men:
Finals league tag: MANILDRA RHINOS 36 defeated CSU MUNGALS 6
FINALS WEEK TWO DRAW
Saturday at Trundle
Sunday at Manildra
New Holland Cup first grade minor semi-final: PARKES BOARS 20 (Sororpepeli Soqe 2 tries; Jacob Hardie, Samuel Davis goals; Jacob Hardie 2 penalties) defeated CSU 14 (Johnathon Lally try; Jordy O'Shea 3 penalties)
Second grade minor semi-final: NARROMINE GORILLAS 22 (Will Colless 2, Iszac Oliver, Ethan Hayden tries; Henry Buttsworth conversion) defeated PARKES BOARS 0
Women minor semi-final: PARKES BOARS LADIES 24 defeated WELLINGTON REDBACKS LADIES 0
Senior men Tier Two round 14: Parkes Panthers Tier 2 4.10 6.14 10.16 12.17 (89) defeated Dubbo Demons Tier 2 0.0 0.1 0.2 2.3 (15)
GOALS: Parkes Panthers Tier 2: A.Boyd 4, M.Salau 2, M.Simmonds 2, J.Dillon 2, M.Stubberfield 1, J.Duffy 1; Dubbo Demons Tier 2: J.Hedger 2
