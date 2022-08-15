Welcome to the 2022 Regional Breeders Guide.
Farming is more than just an occupation for many. It is tradition passed down from generation to generation, it is a family's unique way of doing things, it is supply and demand, it is about caring for stock and dealing with things through the good times and the bad, but most of all it is a way of life.
Whether it is sheep, cattle, pigs, horses, or even goats and chooks, good breeding results in the best outcomes for farmers, breeders and consumers or users of the quality stock.
So sit back and click here enjoy the 2022 Regional Breeders Guide.