Parkes Champion-Post
Subscriber

Parkes Boars face CSU Bathurst in elimination semi-final at home

Christine Little
By Christine Little
August 12 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WE MEET AGAIN: Parkes Boars vice president Mackenzie Green and his first grade teammates aren't about to become complacent when they meet CSU again at home, after beating them 81-22 last weekend. Photo: ALLAN RYAN

The Parkes Boars may have won their last game against CSU by 59 points, but they're not letting complacency creep in when they face the Bathurst side in an almost identical match on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.