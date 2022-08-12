The Parkes Boars may have won their last game against CSU by 59 points, but they're not letting complacency creep in when they face the Bathurst side in an almost identical match on Sunday.
It's not a round game this time, it's an elimination semi-final.
CSU and Parkes have met three times so far this season but their history goes a little further back.
Last season the students had qualified to play in the New Holland Cup decider alongside Parkes in Parkes.
However, the COVID-19 shutdown of regional NSW meant that decider had to be abandoned and as Parkes had won the major semi-final, they were declared premiers.
There was disappointment on both sides - while CSU were denied the chance to play a grand final, Parkes too lost the opportunity to defend their title at home.
Now, with the 2022 New Holland Cup finals about to commence, CSU is set to face Parkes in Parkes.
CSU posted a 20-19 win at University Oval in the regular season, but haven't been able to better the Boars on their home turf, with 48-27 and 81-22 losses.
That 59-point victory to Parkes came last week in the final round and Boars vice president Mackenzie Green, who's been playing firsts for the last three years, has been correct in his predictions that CSU will have a stronger line-up for the do or die match.
"I don't believe they came over with a full strength team (last week)," he said.
"Last week's score doesn't mean we'll win this weekend... because anything can happen."
Club coach Ben Ryan agreed, saying they "never tag any game an easy win".
"We focus more on ourselves - instead of saying they are weak, we say we need to play our best."
That focus in preparation for Sunday, Ryan said, has been on the side's strengths and what works well against teams like CSU.
"We're focusing on where we play at our best and are working on sharpening our game up," he said.
As for whether the minor semi-final will be won in the forwards or the backs - for Ryan, it'll be an all-team effort.
"We have some really strong backs... We have a few strike players that can really turn a game around," he said.
"[But] one can't win it for the other."
Either way Ryan and his Boars are ready for what CSU will bring on Sunday.
"We're definitely up for the job, playing at a level we can, not losing focus and not losing any points," he said.
Parkes will play CSU at 3.15pm at Northparkes Oval.
Ryan, who also plays first grade, is in his first year coaching and has formed a leadership group.
Team captain is Christopher Parker, vice captain is Rory Nock and player manager is Cooper Byrnes.
"I've done it in a way I thought would be best by delegating responsibilities among the senior players," he said.
"It seems to be working well for us."
And while the women's and junior sides have their own coaches, Ryan works hard to make sure they are supported as well.
The women, the under 14s and second grade all have a minor semi-final too this weekend.
The juniors head to Forbes today (Saturday) to play Dubbo, kicking-off at 11.15am and it's bound to be a big match for them.
The women play at 12.40pm against the Wellington Redbacks and seconds play Narromine at 1.55pm, both at Northparkes Oval on Sunday.
"The under 14s are minor premiers and have only lost two games this season," Green said.
"They're looking pretty good, they're strong. They have a few Country players which includes a girl and a fair few handy players as well.
"Our women have had an unlucky streak with a couple of byes and then CSU forfeited last week, so they've gone three weeks without playing which is not ideal.
"They play with a lot of heart and if they do that this weekend they'll have the best chance to win.
"They've played eight-short before and won."
It'll be a tough day at the office for seconds who haven't had it easy all season.
"It's been a really long season for them... It's been a numbers issue all season and it will be the same this weekend," Green said.
"They've drawn the short straw this year... We've had players playing firsts then giving us a hand with seconds.
"When we have had the numbers we've played really well and that's how we've managed to scrape into fourth."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
