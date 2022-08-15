It was "more good luck than good management" that a driver who crashed with a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol wasn't injured, Parkes Local Court has heard.
William Shane Sutton, 23, of Downes Crescent, Parkes entered a plea of guilty to driving with mid-range PCA first offence.
Police documents tendered to the court reveal Sutton was driving towards Condobolin about 4.30am on May 21 this year when his vehicle left the road and hit trees.
Emergency services attended and he was subjected to a roadside breath test, before being taking to Condobolin Police Station for a breath analysis.
That revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.87.
Sutton told police he had consumed five full-strength beers over two-and-a-half hours the night before, and that he had stopped drinking about 11.30pm.
Magistrate Brett Thomas imposed an $800 fine and three-month disqualification on the driver. He also ordered him to have an interlock licence for 12 months when he does apply for his licence again.
"You are lucky you didn't kill yourself, let alone anyone else," he said in sentencing.
