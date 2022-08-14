Parkes Champion-Post
Subscriber

Parkes man on 12-month Community Corrections Order for spitting on police officer

By Court Reporter
August 14 2022 - 2:09am
Magistrate Brett Thomas handed down a 12-month Community Corrections Order and fined the Parkes man $400 in Parkes Local Court.

A 20-year-old Parkes man who spat on police when he was arrested for smashing a window has been placed on a 12-month Community Corrections Order with the condition that he stay out of local licensed premises for six months.

