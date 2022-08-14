A 20-year-old Parkes man who spat on police when he was arrested for smashing a window has been placed on a 12-month Community Corrections Order with the condition that he stay out of local licensed premises for six months.
Dale Mudiman, of High Street, pleaded guilty in Parkes Local Court on August 4 to charges of damage or destroy property and assault police officer.
Advertisement
Police documents tendered to the court revealed Mudiman had been drinking at a local hotel and was "seriously affected by alcohol" when he punched his fist through a residential bedroom window.
Police were called and apprehended Mudiman nearby, and it was when they were walking him to the police vehicle that he turned and spat on an officer's face.
"I wouldn't be doing my job in relation to the community if I didn't record a conviction (for assaulting an officer)," Magistrate Brett Thomas told him.
"You have crossed the line when police were doing their job in the circumstances."
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi told the court the incident had scared the young man away from wanting to drink in public.
"Alcohol was the issue that night," he said.
"It's an issue he is addressing with the support of his family."
While no conviction was recorded for the damage/destroy property charge, Mudiman was ordered to pay the victim $400 for the window he smashed.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.