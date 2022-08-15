A Parkes man was ordered to serve 175 hours of community service when he was handed a 12 month Intensive Corrections Order in the Parkes Local Court.
Nicholas Garry Hanley, 33, of Clarinda Street, pleaded guilty to four counts of supply prohibited drug - small quantity - and one of take part in supply prohibited drug.
Advertisement
Hanley was ordered to serve a 12 month sentence in the community, under supervision, to be of good behaviour and abstain from drugs.
Police documents tended to Parkes Local Court on August 4 reveal police legally intercepted communications where Hanley was asked to make up and/or deliver small quantities of methylamphetamine (ice) in Parkes in July, 2021.
Hanley's solicitor, Stephanie Hughes, said he had since commenced rehabilitation and made changes "likely to be forever-lasting".
"His record is nothing short of tragic but the situation is different this time," Ms Hughes told the court.
"He is here today, supported by his family. He appears well.
"He is a reliable employee in an industry that has random and regular drug testing."
Magistrate Brett Thomas acknowledged Hanley's early guilty plea, and his good behaviour since his initial court appearance for the matter 12 months earlier.
"There's not much more you could have done (since last year) and I don't say that lightly because we don't see that all that often," he said.
"You were given that opportunity and you have used the time the process has taken."
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.