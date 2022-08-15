Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes man handed Intensive Corrections Order and community service for drug supply charges

By Court Reporter
August 15 2022 - 9:00pm
A Parkes man has pleaded guilty in Parkes Local Court to five drug charges.

A Parkes man was ordered to serve 175 hours of community service when he was handed a 12 month Intensive Corrections Order in the Parkes Local Court.

