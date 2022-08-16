Parkes Champion-Post
Subscriber

Parkes woman fined for 'false representation' of domestic violence assault

By Court Reporter
August 16 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magistrate Brett Thomas warned the woman "it was a serious matter" after she pleaded guilty to making a false report of domestic violence.

A Parkes woman has been fined $400 and issued a warning after making a false report of domestic violence to police.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.