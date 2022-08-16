A Parkes woman has been fined $400 and issued a warning after making a false report of domestic violence to police.
Emma Sheree Bament, 25, of Close Street, pleaded guilty to making false representation resulting in police investigation when she appeared in Parkes Local Court on August 4.
Police documents submitted to court said Ms Bament contacted police on January 24 this year, and told them she had been assaulted and threatened.
Police investigations progressed and the person the complaint was made against was interviewed.
Barment later informed police she had "made up the allegations".
Magistrate Brett Thomas warned Bament it was a serious matter, not only for the impact it had on the other person but for victims of domestic violence who called on police for assistance.
"Police have to investigate this, devote resources to this," he said.
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi told the court Bament explained she had been suffering from mental health episodes.
Magistrate Thomas placed Bament on a Community Corrections Order with a condition that she continue all necessary mental health treatment.
He warned her that, "if something like this happens again the situation will be completely different".
