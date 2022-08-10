Enjoy a peak performance Advertising Feature

MEET AND GREET: The Land Sydney Royal Agshows Young Woman 2022, Molly Wright, who is a part of the Peak Hill PA&H Show Society.

After two years with no shows because of COVID, the 117th Peak Hill Show will be back on track on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 23 and 24.

Show secretary Melissa Corbett says all the popular events will return, making it a bumper show.



"The popular pig races will be back along with Quentin Park Alpacas, Little Big Dairy, dog high jump and a schoolchildren's goat display," Melissa said.



"For extra entertainment we plan to hold a tug-a-war and a team sport challenge."



The only other times the show did not go on was due to the Great Depression and then World War II.



It's a staple event that pulls together the whole community. This year, local schools took part in a colouring competition for a poster aimed at promoting the show.

"Our heartiest congratulations to Molly Wright, on winning the inaugural Ag Shows NSW Young Rural Woman Competition at this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show," Melissa said.



The competition was previously called the Showgirl competition and to acknowledge Molly's success, show society members are hosting a Pavilion Preview on the Tuesday night, the first day of the show.



Cost is $30 and nibbles and light refreshments will be offered.

No country show is complete with pavilion exhibits and this year there are classes for photography, cut flowers, floral art, jams, preserves, a junior section and more.

"We also have a dog show, horse events, sheep, cattle and poultry," Melissa said.

"We also look forward to welcoming back the Showmen's Guild with rides for the young and not so young."

A new attraction is Dubbo's Little Big Dairy Company with their display and the opportunity to taste some of their fresh milk and produce. This will be held on August 24.

Peak Hill Post Office is still selling show raffle tickets, with first prize being a baby Weber barbecue.

"A big thank you to our hard working committee for their commitment to make the 117th show possible," Melissa said.

"Peak Hill PA & H Association would like to sincerely thank all our valued sponsors, advertisers, community groups, schools and local business for their continued support.



"We wish to acknowledge the special contributions made by these groups, without whose generous assistance, the show would not go on.

