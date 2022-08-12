Wilkie, Elliott players to watch as club championships near

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st Craig Matthews at 389cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Joe Van Opynen at 351cm, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th by Simon Hogan at 130cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Luke Donnelly at 43cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by David Stevenson at 127cm, the Westlime 15th Rod Kiley at 500cm, and the Central West Glass 18th by Jack Elliott at 30cm. So that meant that Simon Hogan at 130cm won the lucrative 6th hole on Saturday.