Wilkie, Elliott players to watch as club championships near

The August Telescope Tyres & Batteries / Hankook Masters Monthly Medal for 2022 was contested on Saturday with our daily sponsor being Peter Woods & Associates Chartered Accountants. Thanks to this great firm for again sponsoring the medal round.
Playing numbers were down at 73 players with the course still playing long with the soft ground conditions and the blue markers in play. The wind was strong-ish but from the west so didn't affect things too much.
Advertisement
In A grade, Aaron Wilkie showed his class controlling conditions to shoot a very good 77 on the day to take out the scratch. Next in was Jack Elliott a further 2 strokes behind and these boys will be the dominant forces in the club championships commencing in 2 Saturdays' time.
In the nett event the form player currently in Jack Matthews picked up the prize with a 73 nett beating home his nearest rivals Aaron, Ian Phipps and Max Medlyn by 2 strokes.
In B grade the Baron, Robert Cheney swept all before him picking up the scratch and nett but he needed a countback to beat home Peter Bristol in both events. Rod Kiley fired a solid 86 on the day to follow in the leaders in the scratch and Lindsay Elliott and Sam Standen fired 73 to also chase home the winner in the nett event.
In the C grade Simon Hogan fired a 91 off the stick to match his last month's medal win to pick up the scratch and his 71 also took out the nett prize, again equalling last month's double. He beat Rob Lea and Ross Smith by 2 strokes in the stroke event.
In the nett event Simon had to survive a countback with Rob Lea to take home the prize.
In the Wally Norman medal Peter Bristol picked up the consolation prize with his 71 nett after missing the B grade win. The 71 nett was the best score on the day across all grades and achieved by 4 players.
In the Griffins Leading Edge Putting competition Rob Lea also got into the prizes with his 28 putts being the best of the day.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st Craig Matthews at 389cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Joe Van Opynen at 351cm, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th by Simon Hogan at 130cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Luke Donnelly at 43cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by David Stevenson at 127cm, the Westlime 15th Rod Kiley at 500cm, and the Central West Glass 18th by Jack Elliott at 30cm. So that meant that Simon Hogan at 130cm won the lucrative 6th hole on Saturday.
Ball winners were - Rob Lea 71, Lindsay Elliott, Ross Smith, Sam Standen, Rod Kiley, Tom Delmenico 73, Trevor Chatman, Mark Wright 74, Max Medlyn, Peter Picker, Colleen Flynn (ladies).
In the ladies event, the Central West Glass Monthly Medal, Cath Kelly fired a 78 nett to pick up the major prize. Colleen Staples won the ladies voucher with her 77 nett. The putting competition was also won by Colleen with 33 putts.
The nearest the pins for the ladies were won by Cath Kelly in B grade on the 4th, Colleen Staples in A grade on the 6th and Melissa Matthews in C grade on the 11th.
Next week is the 18 Hole 4BBB Men's and Ladies Parkes Championship sponsored by Nutrien.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.