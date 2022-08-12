Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League travelled to Red Bend on the weekend.
McPhersons Parts & Services U8s played Red Bend on Saturday. Red Bend had improved a great deal since the first round and provided us with some strong opposition.
Some very good defence, especially when chasing down the opposition on the edges, was very pleasing as we have been working hard on our tackling at training.
Ryan Strudwick in defence, and Hudson Henry's running game were a highlight, and along with Cohen McGregor and Nate Calabro caused Red Bend a lot of trouble. Everyone continues to improve each week, and it's a shame we only have one more game. Great effort boys.
Andrew Thomas Building/Bogan Gate Pub U10s went down to Red Bend 52-14. Billy White scored a try and Jaxon Clarke scored two tries and kicked a conversion.
K & H Constructions U12s Blue won 26-12
K & H Constructions U12s White didn't play on the weekend due to Red Bend forfeiting.
Sportspower/MP Homes & Design U14s had a solid 50 - 10 over an improved Red Bend on Saturday.
A very good first half was offset by a lazy 2nd half, with discipline costing us possession and field position.
Triston Ross and Oakley Fliedner both had their usual strong running games but were very well supported by our centres Riley Cronin and Harry Turner.
These two have been a model of consistency all year and are incredibly reliable. Rhys Thompson continued his run of good form with a very polished game at half back, setting up a couple of tries with some great passes and steering the side around the paddock.
Ollie Hayes was solid and had some great involvements in attack and defence as did Matt Skinner, with both boys finding some confidence late in the season.
A pleasing aspect of the game was the introduction of some new attacking plays we have been working on at training, and some positional changes giving some players the opportunity to push themselves out of their comfort zone.
One game to go in the regular season against a very competitive and capable West Wyalong.
It promises to be a tough match which will do us the world of good heading into the semi-finals. Please come and support us at Pioneer oval this Saturday for a great day of Junior Rugby League.
Brian Collins/Agriwest U16s played Red Bend in a very close match, unfortunately Red Bend came away with the win 14-12. Ollie Thomas and Joel MacGregor both scored tries for Parkes and Jack Milne was successful with both conversions.
MP Homes & Design U11s League tag won 12-10. Luca Barnes and Daisy Rice each scored a try, with Charli Milne and Daisy successfully kicking the conversions.
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League tag Blue played Red Bend Sky first and came away with the win 16-14. Grace MacGregor scoring three amazing tries and Jorja Hanson and Piper White kicked a conversion each.
Unfortunately, they went down 20-4 to Red Bend Navy in their second game. The only try was scored by Grace MacGregor.
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14's League tag White played two games on the weekend; the first game was against Red Bend Navy.
Parkes was first to kick off and a knock on from Red Bend gave the girls the opportunity to get closer to the try line. Corby Fliedner who played half back had a fantastic game, always showing her skills with the ball along with Leah Hayward who is always putting her body on the line when tagging.
Hayley Arrow and Chloe Budd worked really hard making some great breaks and forcing Red Bend to defend their line. Grace Milne scored the first try for Parkes and successfully converted her own try.
A fantastic charge down from Corby allowed Hayley Arrow to put the ball over the line next, Grace Milne kicking the conversion. Zahra Ellis and Grace Fernando both demonstrated excellent skills as they showed off their techniques as they ran the ball down the sideline.
Then it was Corby who made her way through the defence, adding another 4 points on the board.
Grace Milne kicking the conversion successfully, taking the score to 18-6 at half time.
In the second half, we saw fantastic pressure from Ella Jablonskis, Kailen Butt and Mackenzie Duff not letting Red Bend through.
Jess Morgan had an amazing run in the last minute, running the whole length of the field and scoring.
Final score was 22-6. Player's player for this game was Leah Hayward.
In their second game the girls played Red Bend Sky. We saw some great pressure with the girls all game not letting Red Bend through our defence.
Fullback, Grace Milne got the ball and with 2 mins into the game, scored under the post and successfully kicked the conversion.
Meg Mahon, Jade Coulston and Katie Galvin were amazing in defence and attack, making Red Bend continuously defend their line. Red Bend lost possession of the ball and quick thinking from Jess Morgan picks it up and scores next to the post with Kailen Butt kicking the conversion.
The wingers, Kasey Morgan, Haylee Lewis and Emma Hando showed impressive ball skills and made a few breaks.
Grace Milne who received player's player for this game, and who is always performing her best, scores a double in the second half.
Well done girls on keeping Red Bend scoreless and playing two fantastic games.
Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing U17s League tag travelled to Red Bend on Saturday and came away with the win 24-18.
Elizabeth MacGregor, Jorja Simpson and Trya Morrison scored a try each along with Charli Robinson who scored a double and successfully kicked two conversions.
Please come and support us at Pioneer Oval this Saturday, August 13 for a great day of Junior Rugby League as Parkes takes on West Wyalong.
