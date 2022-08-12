Tuesday was another day of District Pennants competition.
Orange City No 4's took a Morning-Town Ride west, to Parkes, safely negotiating the fog and road works.
Advertisement
After fortifying ourselves with morning tea, Orange won the toss, and Parkes huddled to sing "We Shall Not Be Moved".
Umpire Tony & board markers were in a World of Their Own until the action started!
Cheers to these volunteers, as well as Ground Control (who received accolades from Orange players, fab job fellas) - keep up the great work - We'll Never Find Another You!
With Train Whistles Blowing in the distance, we were rockin', rollin' & ridin' our shots, encouraging them to Turn, Turn, Turn!
Both Parkes teams scored a win, the aggregate being 42 - 28. Grand applause! Thanks Orange City for the friendly rivalry.
Parkes No 3's motored across to Cowra to do battle against their No 2's. The competition must have been close, as the Carnival Was Over for Parkes by just one point, 43 - 42! While Team Frame enjoyed a win on their rink, Team Byrne brought the total point score into the red. Come The Day when you meet Cowra again, it's sure to be a different story!
First prize in the raffle went east to Orange, second to Lynn R.
This Thursday, the 4's travel across to Forbes, and the 3's return to Cowra to play their No 3's.
Best of luck to all teams - the Bells Will Be Ringin' for us!
Next Tuesday, August 16, to play social bowls, call the club, 68621446, between 9am-9.30am.
Both Pennants' grades have home games next Tuesday.
Social roster: Kay C.
On Wednesday we had social bowls. Winners were Myra Townsend and Peter Creith winning 18+21. Runners-up were Tony Todd and Mick Furney winning 18+10. Marble 3 came out and the Margins were 2, 10, 12, 17 and 21. Next week's Jackpot is $41.
On Saturday we had social bowls. Winners were Paul Lewin and Chris Dunn winning 18+10. Runners-up were Ray Griffith and Alan Affleck winning 17+9.
Pennants
On Sunday we had the first round of Pennants, with all four Railway teams winning. Our Division 3 Team defeated Orange City 9-1. Division 4 Team 1 defeated Molong 9-1. Division 4 Team 2 defeated Cowra 10-0 and Division 4 Team 3 defeated Millthorpe 10-0.
What a great start to the Pennants season for the Parkes Railway Teams. Round 2 teams will be up on Tuesday.
Advertisement
Championships
Club Fours have reached the semi-finals now after Team Kirwan defeated Team Boehm and Team Johnson Defeated Team McNaughton. That leaves Team Bright to play Team Johnson and Team Kirwan to play Team Dunn for spots in the final.
In the Championship Singles Lea Tanks defeated Gene Rapp and in the Minor Singles Kev Hynds defeated Junior Thorne.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday at 1pm and Pennants on Sunday at 11am.
In the Club on Friday we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, joker draw ($900), badge draw ($250) and the Clubhouse Bistro serving up the amazing meals and Dippin' Dots Thursday through until Sunday.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.