Parkes Champion-Post

Bureau of Meteorology says weather outlook for Australia will continue to be wet

Christine Little
By Christine Little
August 12 2022 - 1:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CALM AFTER THE RAIN: Last Friday's sunset taken in Medlyn Street, looking west, at 6pm. Photo: CHRISTINE LITTLE

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has said the weather outlook for Australia will continue to be wet due to sea surface temperatures in the Indian Ocean.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.