The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has said the weather outlook for Australia will continue to be wet due to sea surface temperatures in the Indian Ocean.
The BoM released a statement that warned that rain events will continue through the remainder of winter and well into spring due to what it calls a negative Indian Ocean Dipole.
Advertisement
The Indian Ocean dipole is determined by sea surface temperature differences between the eastern and western Indian Ocean.
"A negative IOD typically increases the chance of winter and spring rainfall over much of southern and eastern Australia, along with warmer days than usual in northern Australia," BoM's head of long-range forecasting Dr Andrew Watkins said.
"The Bureau's three month climate outlook is for above average rainfall for much of Australia, particularly for the central and eastern states."
But last week's powerful cold fronts weren't as severe in Parkes as they were predicted to be.
We were hit with some strong winds - 54km/h on Wednesday and 65km/h on Thursday, recorded at the BoM Parkes weather station at the Parkes Airport.
But the forecast for a 90 per cent chance of a 5-10mm downpour on Wednesday and 20-40mm on Thursday didn't reach those levels.
4.2mm of rain fell in Parkes on Wednesday - to 9am Thursday - and a further 11.4mm the following day, the highest in a day for the month so far.
Along with 9.4mm on August 1, it's pushed the month's total rainfall to 26.6mm so far.
It was a different story in Forbes, who had more than double the rain Parkes did on Thursday - to 9am Friday - with 28.4mm, also Forbes' highest daily amount for August.
They had less on the Wednesday with 3.2mm and the winds weren't as strong 32km south with speeds of 48km/h and 63km/h on the Wednesday and Thursday respectively.
It wasn't too cold either - Wednesday in Parkes started off at 6.5 degrees but peaked at 20.5 degrees, the warmest for the month so far.
Forbes reached a top of 22.5 that day.
And Thursday in Parkes was a minimum of 13.5 degrees and only warmed up by three more degrees all day.
Parkes had a little more rain overnight - 0.2mm at the airport - and the forecast for the next six days is more rain, beginning with an 80 per cent chance of 5-10mm today.
There's a 90 per cent chance of the same amount tomorrow, 90 per cent chance of 1-5mm on Sunday and between 40-70 per cent chance for 1-5mm from Monday to Thursday.
READ ALSO:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.