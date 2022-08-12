This year for National Tree Day, Parkes Shire Council partnered with Central West Lachlan Landcare to plant trees and shrubs near the Sewerage Treatment Plant in Parkes. In total, 250 trees and shrubs were planted by volunteers. A big thank you to those involved in organising the event and to those who volunteered their time to help out.
Along with my fellow councillors and council staff members, we also attended a tree planting ceremony at Bangala-La Preschool (Central West Family Day Care) in celebration of National Tree Day. Attendees enjoyed a tour of the preschool facilities and grounds, a 'Welcome to Wiradjuri Land' ceremony performed by the children and an Indigenous storybook reading by Brendan Hayes. The event concluded with the group planting council-donated native mint tree saplings, by both the preschool children and their visitors.
The results are in for our recent Household Chemical Cleanout! Over two tonnes of hazardous household waste has been collected from sheds, garages and homes in the Parkes Shire. This included over 1,237kg of gas cylinders, 465kg of paint (water and oil), 202kg fire extinguishers, many other out-of-date and toxic substances.
This was a great turnout with many residents taking the opportunity to get rid of potentially hazardous material from their homes, disposing of them safely. Thank you to everyone.
Council is providing a kerbside bulky waste clean-up to allow for the collection of larger items. All Parkes Shire domestic residences currently receiving a waste and recycling collection service are eligible.
Items are to be placed neatly next to the edge of the kerb, ready for collection from September 5. Collections may occur any day of the fortnight commencing September 5 and may not occur on the same day as your normal bin service. For more information and to find out how to sort your piles, visit council's website.
Calling all farmers, contract harvesters, transport operators, pilot drivers and agricultural machinery retailers. Parkes Shire Council, along with Lachlan Shire and Forbes Shire Councils are hosting the Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day.
This is a great chance to refresh your knowledge about the current regulations for safely and legally moving agricultural vehicles, combinations and trucks on the road, and hear about other important pre harvest safety information. Join us in person at Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange or online via Zoom today. This is a free event. Registration is essential for catering purposes and as spaces are limited. To register, visit council's website or Facebook page.
