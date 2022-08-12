Parkes Champion-Post

Mayoral Message | Special events in Parkes Shire mark National Tree Day

By Mayor Ken Keith
Updated August 12 2022 - 3:49am, first published 3:48am
TREE PLANTING: Martin Bell was among a number of locals who took part in their year's National Tree Day. Photo: SUPPLIED

National Tree Day in the Parkes Shire

This year for National Tree Day, Parkes Shire Council partnered with Central West Lachlan Landcare to plant trees and shrubs near the Sewerage Treatment Plant in Parkes. In total, 250 trees and shrubs were planted by volunteers. A big thank you to those involved in organising the event and to those who volunteered their time to help out.

