Sydney's Paul Fenech is on his way to Memphis, USA this week to represent the Parkes Elvis Festival and challenge the world's best Elvis Tribute Artists.
Paul was crowned winner of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest preliminary round after taking on 17 of the top Elvis tribute artists from across Australia and overseas at the Parkes Elvis Festival in April this year.
Advertisement
This qualifies him for the world semi-final held during Elvis Week 2022, August 9-17, in Memphis.
The Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest is serious business for semi-professional and professional artists and is part of a worldwide search for artists who are the best representation of the Legacy of Elvis Presley, officially endorsed by Elvis Presley Enterprises.
Festival Director Tiffany Steel said they were super excited that Paul is representing the Parkes Elvis Festival this week.
"Paul has been performing at the Parkes Elvis Festival for many years and is popular with our fans. His powerful vocals and energetic performance in this year's contest was outstanding," she said.
"We wish him the very best of luck."
READ MORE:
Paul is an experienced Elvis tribute artist, with more than 19 years of international and domestic performances in Memphis, New Zealand and Asia.
His shows are known for their emotionally charged energy and crowd interaction.
Although he's never seen Elvis perform live, Paul now lives out his dreams by being able to perform in the shadow of his idol.
Paul's son Anthony, competed against him in the 2022 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, making it to the finals alongside his father.
"The Parkes Elvis Festival is the one festival everyone wants to win. It is one of the largest Elvis dedicated festival's in the world, outside of Memphis and it is an honour to have won this year" Paul said.
"I will be walking on stage in Memphis on the 10th representing Australia and the Parkes Elvis Festival for the most sought-after crown for Elvis tribute acts.
"Not only was it the first time I have competed at the Parkes Elvis Festival, and albeit sad, it will be my last contest. I will now focus on performing at the festival, helping others develop and hone their Elvis moves."
Paul will be joined by two other popular Elvis Tribute Artists, Brendon Chase and Frank Pesely who will be competing in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Competition finals.
The semi-finals will be held at 7pm on August 10 CDT (10am Thursday AEST) with the finals at 7pm on August 12 CDT (10am Saturday AEST) .
Entries for the Parkes Elvis Festival, Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, will open for the 2023 festival on August 22.
Advertisement
Visit www.parkeselvisfestival.com.au for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.