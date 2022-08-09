Parkes Champion-Post

Paul Fenech competes in Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest semi-final at Elvis Week in Memphis

August 9 2022
NEW EXPERIENCE: In what was his first competition at the Parkes Elvis Festival, Paul Fenech was crowned winner of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest preliminary round in April. Photo: GLENN NICHOLLS

Sydney's Paul Fenech is on his way to Memphis, USA this week to represent the Parkes Elvis Festival and challenge the world's best Elvis Tribute Artists.

