Supporters of the Parkes Boars Rugby Union Football Club ladies day have made a big different to the lives of the shire's cancer patients.
The club hosted its annual ladies day event on July 16 at Northparkes Oval, which coincided with a fundraiser for Parkes Can Assist, during the first grade, second grade and the women's matches against Mudgee.
Advertisement
Funds were raised from the ladies day tent and special edition jerseys worn by the Parkes women's team were auctioned off following the games at the Coachman Hotel.
A massive $9190 was tallied and donated to Can Assist volunteers at Parkes business Little Blooms, who were a major sponsor for the day.
Parkes Can Assist's Pat Bailey, along with volunteers Carol and Trevor Southwell, Rhonda Slade and Anne McLachlan, were grateful to accept the cheque.
The Parkes Boars men also hosted a fundraiser and jersey auction to go towards the final stages of the club's exciting new facility, a clubhouse, at Spicer Oval on July 2.
It will be a place for the Boars to finally call home after all these years. Upgrades to Spicer Oval began in October.
Between the two events, more than $20,000 has been raised thanks to the generosity of the Parkes community.
READ MORE:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.