Parkes Champion-Post
Subscriber

Regional students attend Poll Dorset Youth Day in Cowra

BM
By Brendan McCool
August 8 2022 - 8:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students from around the region were able to learn about all things related to Poll Dorsets on Thursday, August 4 at a Poll Dorset Youth Day held in Cowra.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.