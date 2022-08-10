It is natural that you may be unsure of what to do, what steps to take, and who to call when a death occurs in your family.
You're probably so sad that arranging a funeral is the last thing you want to think about.
Rest assured there are stages and procedures, and people who look after all the details for you.
For instance, did you know that when someone dies, a doctor must sign a certificate that confirms the death?
Also, funeral arrangements can't be completed until the doctor has signed and issued this certificate.
It is extremely important that when a death occurs in a hospital or aged care facility that you pass on the details of the funeral director on behalf of the family.
In most cases, a medical certificate stating cause of death will be issued by the attending or family doctor.
Occasionally, when a sudden or unexpected death occurs, a medical certificate cannot be issued immediately and the coroner needs to be notified.
It does not necessarily mean that untoward circumstances are suspected, it is simply a procedure that must be followed to prepare a report for the coroner to establish the cause of death.
Under these conditions, the funeral director will let you know the procedures and further timing once they are authorised to proceed with funeral arrangements.
Once the necessary clearances and releases are obtained, your loved one is then transferred to the funeral home for appropriate care.
There is no set time-frame between death and the funeral service, however, it is good to allow more time than less.
Normally this is at least four to five days. When the funeral is over you will be thankful that you allowed yourself enough time to create a fitting farewell for your loved one.
The role of a funeral director is to provide a very special service and ensure the wishes of the family and the deceased are filled. A funeral director can do the following:
Arrange all matters requested by the family taking into consideration the legal, social, cultural and religious considerations relating to the deceased and to the mourners.
Transportation of the deceased from the place of death to the mortuary.
Preparation of the deceased
Collation of certificates from hospital or doctor's surgery
Completion of statutory requirements
Preparation and insertion of newspaper notices
Contact with clergy or funeral celebrant
Organise bookings at the venue, church, cemetery and/or crematorium
Officially register the death
Obtain copies of the death certificate
Organise all details of the funeral service, including the supply of vehicles and pall bearers.
A funeral is a very special event, the ceremony needs to be a fitting farewell and a celebration of a life well lived.
Nothing is certain except death and taxes, said Benjamin Franklin. However, many Australians are reluctant to plan or even talk about their end-of-life wishes.
Dying to Know Day is an initiative of The GroundSwell Projects. It is an annual campaign that empowers Australians at all stages of life to live and die well.
This year, the national campaign asks people of all ages and stages of life to prioritise compassionate conversations and 'get dead set' around the reality of death and dying - because it's going to happen to us all.
It outlines simple steps people can take around end-of-life planning, which is personal and unique to everyone.
People often feel ill-equipped to act or start a conversation ... Sadly, this can mean that end-of-life experiences are not aligned with an individuals values or wishes.- Cherelle Martin, Dying to Know campaign manager
There are many benefits to planning for end-of-life; some include:
Cherelle Martin, Dying to Know campaign manager at The Groundswell Project Australia, said not talking about death and dying was a significant obstacle to improving how we live and die through end-of-life planning.
"Death is often over-medicalised and institutionalised. Our superstitions, fears, discomfort and lack of knowledge about dying affect our approach to end-of-life," Cherelle said.
However, we know that Australians think conversations about death are important.
"People often feel ill-equipped to act or start a conversation. The risk here for us all is that we do not have the knowledge or understanding around how to best support a loved one who is dying, caring or grieving.
"Sadly, this can mean that end-of-life experiences are not aligned with an individual's values or wishes.
"By normalising conversations around death and dying, Australians can 'get dead set'.
"This is an opportunity to continue to strengthen our collective approach to these important matters."