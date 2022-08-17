Andrea Austin has been working at BaptistCare Niola Aged Care Centre for 33 years and she couldn't imagine herself being anywhere else.
It was Aged Care Employee Day on August 7 and BaptistCare took the opportunity to celebrate and recognise the dedication of hundreds of long-serving aged care staff.
Advertisement
Andrea is remarkably among 20 per cent of BaptistCare's home care and residential aged care staff who have worked for the organisation for more than 10 years.
Aged Care Employee Day marked a significant milestone for Andrea - on that day 33 years ago she joined BaptistCare and has cared for residents at Niola ever since.
She is one of nine staff members at Niola who have worked for BaptistCare for more than 20 years.
"I keep coming back to work because I really love my job," Andrea said.
"I love our facility and Niola is a family to me - the residents I have met over all these years, they become part of your family and their family becomes your family too."
Andrea, who is a born-and-bred Parkes woman, completed her training in enrolled nursing at the Parkes District Hospital from 1979 to 1986, which is where training was undertaken in those days.
"We were the last lot put through [the hospital], then it went to TAFE," she said.
"Back when I started (in aged care), there was no work health and safety, there were no lifters, we all did the lifting with our backs and our shoulders.
"Sadly after 18 years of all that lifting, my back went on me and I tried four times to get back to work, and the doctor said 'enough's enough, you just can't do it anymore'.
"That was a bit heart breaking because I loved that one-on-one time with the residents.
"I had to go with plan b and I wasn't sure what that plan b was going to be but BaptistCare held onto me which I'm very grateful for.
"Aged care funding came into play and they asked me if I'd take on the funding and learn it."
From there she became the new work health and safety officer when the position became available - a role she continues to hold today. She also helped injured staff return to work, knowing the feeling all too well.
Andrea gained her Palliative Care Certificate from the University of Newcastle in 2004 and today holds multiple roles such as Care supervisor, work health safety coordinator, return to work coordinator and ACFI (funding) coordinator.
"I'm also the GTG - 'go to girl' and Mrs fix it," she laughed.
"There are a lot of people here with many years of experience very dedicated, loyal staff. We have all seen our kids born, now we're all seeing our grandkids being born.
Advertisement
"Sadly many of us are in our 60s, and there will be an exodus soon. We need to get the younger ones to come through."
Of course over so many years comes just as many highlights.
"I have had some amazing managers who have helped me to be the person I am and working with an amazing team who love the job and are as dedicated like myself," Andrea said.
"I have seen seven managers come and go. One manager was an AIN (assistant in nursing) on the floor I worked with, she went away, did her RN and came back and worked her way up to manager who stayed for 11 years.
"That shows you can grow in aged care if you dream high.
"It's not just a job, it's family, who are there on good days and bad.
Advertisement
"Seeing the facility renovated in 2014 was a day I didn't think I'd see. We went from 30 residents and three bathrooms to single and two bed shares all with ensuites, it was wonderful.
"Another highlight is the amazing doctors I have worked with.
"We are blessed to be able to honour our elders and make a difference in their day-to-day lives.
"We often receive real treasures from them, when we simply do our jobs. The elderly are our libraries to the past, we need to stop and listen to their stories while they can still tell them.
"Aged care just isn't nursing, it's a team - from management, nurses, cleaners, kitchen staff, cooks, maintenance, admin, volunteers, lifestyle staff and chaplins - we all need to turn up, work together to make the team work.
"The residents having their best day every day is our goal."
Advertisement
Andrea said aged care is a rewarding career but not without its challenges, especially when a breast cancer diagnosis threw a spanner in the works for her in 2012.
But positively this year marks 10 years she has been a breast cancer survivor.
"You have to have heart. You need heart and dedication. And BaptistCare has always been supportive," Andrea said.
"The grass is not always greener on the other side. If the grass is green in your paddock, stay where you are."
BaptistCare CEO Charles Moore said Niola Centre at Parkes is a powerful example of the commitment of BaptistCare's staff.
"I really do want to take a moment to call out the hardworking people across BaptistCare, and the broader sector who show up and work really hard day in and day out to ensure older Australians receive the care and respect they deserve," he said.
Advertisement
Mr Moore said unprecedented staff shortages and the pressures of the pandemic meant staff have never worked harder as they care for older people living independently at home and in aged care homes.
"We have outstanding people at BaptistCare who have been working in this sector for decades. They have never seen anything like this, and I'm just so grateful they're turning up, night and day, to continue providing this vital care to older Australians."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au
Advertisement
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.