Crowds ready for shows return

LONG TIME BETWEEN SHEEP: Gun shearer, John Conroy, competing in the last shearing competition to be held at the Trundle Show. Photo: Supplied

Like many local events, the COVID pandemic caused havoc with the Tullamore and Trundle Shows causing multiple cancellations. However following a two year absence, the popular community shows are back and set to be better than ever.



TOP TALENT: The 2019 Tullamore Central School Cattle Team, with Agriculture Teacher Natasha Shankleton, showcasing their proud efforts. Photo: Supplied

Tullamore Show

The 2022 Tullamore Show is set to be held on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, and promises to be fun for all the family. The classic agricultural show competitions will be on display as always including produce sections, cooking competitions, wool and livestock displays, horse events and the ever-popular dog championships.

This year also includes some amazing events guaranteed to produce plenty of laughs and celebrations. Speed enthusiasts will love the Motorbike Barrel Racing, while the Demolition Derby is set to be a crowd favourite, with plenty of prizes and bragging rights on offer.

A highlight of the show will be the Tullamore 50 Year Time Capsule on display that will allow visitors to take a trip back in time and remember the amazing local history on offer. Visit www.facebook.com/TullamorePaHAssociationIncShow/ for more information.

ENTRIES GALORE: One of the most popular sections of the show pavilion is the Decorated Arrowroot Biscuits and 2022 is sure not to disappoint. Photo: Supplied

Trundle Show

Hosted by the Trundle Pastoral & Agricultural Society Inc, Trundle's Annual Show will be held on Tuesday, August 16 and Wednesday, August 17.

A highlight on the community's social calendar, the show will be welcomed back after a two year hiatus and already has a flood of entries coming in for it's various competitions and exhibits.