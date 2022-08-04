The Parkes Boars left the Gorillas scoreless in Saturday's first grade New Holland Cup match at Narromine.
But the final score didn't reflect the hard-fought match between the two sides.
Narromine had a string of new young players who demonstrated great team work and potential, while the Boars have several players still settling into the game style with a strong running and attacking game developing.
Semi Rokodinono was the first to put points on the board for Parkes, scoring under the posts. Conversion kick by Jacob Hardy was good. Parkes 7 Narromine 0.
Parkes crossed again after an extended period of play to score - Hardy again adding the extras and Parkes taking the lead 14-0.
A penalised Parkes winger was sent off with a red card and out of the game after a come-from-behind tackle at shoulder height that didn't impress the referee.
But Narromine didn't take the opportunity to strike with the Boars down to 24 men and the score remained the same by half time.
Narromine picked up the pace from the restart but the Boars defence, led by Ben Ryan and Jason Lowe, was not yielding.
Parkes were down to 13 players when a yellow card for tackling too hard is issued to the number 8 player.
A penalty in front of the goals gave the Boars another three points on the board which stood at 17-0 with 10 minutes to go.
The score remained 17-0 on the final whistle.
Both sides missed opportunities to add to their scores as the match extended into 85 minutes.
Points: 1pt Zorro and Greeny, 2pts Lowey and 3pts and players player Nocky.
Next week is the final match in the home-and-away series. The Boars have a home game against CSU. All matches are at Northparkes Oval from 12 midday.
The Parkes Boars' sensational seconds travelled to Cale Park to face the Narromine Gorillas in what would be a tough encounter between the evenly matched teams.
Both teams scored within the first 10 minutes of the half but a missed conversion by Parkes edged Narromine into the lead 7-5.
Beautiful kicked penalty goal by Stephen Unger from straight in front moved Parkes into a narrow lead 8-7.
On the back of a blustering march downfield Zeake McNaught used his enormous size difference to barge over the top of Jack Byrnes and Steve Unger in the last line of defence to put the ball down beside the posts. The easy conversion gave Narromine the lead Narromine 14 Parkes 8.
In response Parkes crossed the line in a runaway try to add another seven. Parkes 15, Narromine 14.
Coming into the half time break both sides used their fresh legs to put points on the board, with Boars at 22, Gorillas 21 at the break.
Narromine crossed again for a try in the second half but were unable to convert. Narromine led 26 to Parkes 22.
Parkes began playing a more defensive game and missed a couple of opportunities to add to the score. Unger was in every play and Will Smith kept the momentum going.
It was rumored that Cooper Byrnes made a breaking run down the mid field but that is yet to be confirmed.
Final score for the match was Narromine 33, Parkes 22.
Points: 1 pt Will Smith and Tom Woods, 2 pts Richard Koop and 3pts and players player Rohan Koop.
This week we face off against the in-form CSU at Northparkes Oval.
Come down to watch the games, grab a steak sandwich and a beer, and enjoy an afternoon of good country rugby.
