Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Boars leave Narromine Gorillas scoreless in firsts

By Contributed
August 4 2022 - 10:30pm
First grade

The Parkes Boars left the Gorillas scoreless in Saturday's first grade New Holland Cup match at Narromine.

