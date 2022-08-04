The weather wasn't too bad on Saturday as 80 players teed it up on the annual Life Members sponsored event.
It's an opportunity to pay homage to the Life Members and the deeds that got them elevated to their exalted status. Our thanks to Lionel Grady, Colleen Flynn, Cliff Cowell, Doug Lindsay and Paul Thomas.
The event was a 2 person Ambrose and there were hot pairings lining up on tee 1 with the north easterly behind them.
The husband and wife duo of Melissa and Craig Matthews blew the field away with a low 63 nett.
Both these players have had great form since joining the club and they will no doubt figure highly in the mixed foursomes later this year.
The next best pairing was 2 shots behind with the bruise brothers Max Keith and Michael Thomas hitting long for their 65 just edging out another big hitting combo in Anthony Riach and Finne Latu on 65.25 the same score as the Smith brothers.
The Nearest The Pins this week were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Rob Cheney at 395cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Tony Evans at 102cm, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th Tom Medcalf at 295cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th No score, the Harvey Norman 11th by Peter Magill at 153cm, the Westlime 15th by Peter Bristol at 550cm and the Central West Glass 18th no score. The lucrative 6th hole was won by Tom Medcalf at 295cm this week.
Ladies nearest the pin were Cath Kelly in B grade on my the 4th, Colleen Staples in A grade on the 6th, Marg Hogan in C grade on a he 11th.
Ball winners were - Michael Thomas and Max Keith 65, Anthony Riach and Finne Latu, Blake Smith and Myles Smith 65.25, Peter Amor and Aaron Wilkie 65.75, Peter Magill and Rob Cheney 66.5, Mick Smith and Nicholas Strudwick, Michael Dellaca and Tom Medcalf 67.
On Sunday the NSW Golf Keno qualifier was held in Parkes in a very strong and cold northerly wind.
The event was run by the Lachlan Valley Golf Association and 42 pairs played in an Ambrose competition.
In the men's event Aaron Wilkie and Peter Amor qualified with a sensational score of 61.75 and they finished ahead of Anthony Riach and Finne Latu who backed well from Saturday with a 63.25 total.
There were 2 pairs tied on 65.5, Nym Dziuba and Bernard King and David Harwood and Peter Bristol. In the mixed there was no need to look for a winner as the Matthew's husband and wife duo again scooped the the pool, well done Mel and Craig on your 71. Kathy and Mick Jeffress had a 74.75 and Colleen and Rob Staples had a 75.25.
This week is the Telescope Tyres and Batteries and Hankook Masters Monthly Medal with the daily sponsor being Peter Woods and Associates Chartered Accountants.
The Ladies 5th Golf NSW Medal and Club Medal sponsored by Central West Glass will also be played.
