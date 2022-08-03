Just magic! That's the feeling that floated off the stage of Parkes Christian School when it hosted a production of Wendy and Peter Pan.
The popular children's play and tale was adapted by Ella Hickson from the book by J.M. Barrie.
The school held four shows from June 23 to June 26.
It was an adventure for the audience just as much as it was for the students from across all grades for the entire two-hour performance.
Audiences were taken to Neverland with pirates, lost boys, mermaids and fairies in a very energetic and terrific effort.
Above are some of the scenes from the Saturday night, June 25, performance, as well as some rehearsal photos kindly supplied by Hayley Ballantyne at Parkes Christian School.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
