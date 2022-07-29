Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes has 303 active COVID-19 cases, 4852 in total

By Newsroom
Updated July 29 2022 - 3:44am, first published 3:43am
Nurses raise concerns over COVID-19 wave - 303 active cases in Parkes

Nurses continue to raise concerns about their own health and safety amid increasing workloads from the latest wave of COVID-19 cases.

