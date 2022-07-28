Men: General bye
Women round 11: PARKES UNITED 1 defeated BATHURST CITY 0
Mid-week: PARKES COBRAS 6 defeated PANORAMA 3 (catch-up from round 13)
Round 16: PARKES COBRAS 4 defeated ORANA SPURS 1
Peter McDonald Premiership round 14:
U18s: ORANGE CYMS 52 defeated PARKES SPACEMEN 8
Woodbridge Cup round 12 men:
Woodbridge Cup round 12 league tag:
New Holland Cup: Bye
Second grade: Bye
Senior men Tier Two round 11: Parkes Panthers 3.4 4.9 5.13 7.14 (56) defeated Cowra Blues 0.0 1.1 1.1 1.2 (8)
GOALS: Parkes Panthers Tier 2: R.Bicket 3, J.Dillon 2, M.Simmonds 1, J.Ralph 1; Cowra Blues Tier 2: N.Worth 1
