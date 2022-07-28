Parkes Champion-Post

Behaviour change initiative aims to break the domestic violence cycle

By Newsroom
July 28 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INITIATIVE: CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes Men's Behaviour Change Program co-facilitator Rebecca Palenapa-Pili and CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes executive leader program development and delivery Dorothée Crawley at a conference at Dubbo in June. Picture: SUPPLIED

CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes will start a crucial initiative to break the cycle of domestic violence in western NSW, working with men who cause harm and want to change.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.