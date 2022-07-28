IT'S time to bring it and execute - that is the message Parkes co-coach Casey Miles has issued her side as they chase a spot in the women's Central West Premier League Hockey finals.
It has been six years since Parkes last featured in the women's semi-finals, but now they're sitting in fourth with three rounds left.
A 1-0 win over Bathurst City last Saturday kept their hopes alive.
"We had to win last weekend to even have a sniff at finals, if we lost we were out," co-coach Casey Miles said.
In that side which beat Bathurst City are a host of players who have stepped up to Premier League for the first time this year.
It has naturally been a steep learning curve, but they've embraced the challenge and are now holding their own against more experienced rivals.
"We brought some of the younger girls into the squad and they've been showing up consistently to training and we've had a few weeks when our senior players and regular players have been out ... so we've had to call in the younger ones and they've surprised us to be honest," Miles said.
"They've really pulled something out and they're getting named more regularly now because they're proving to us they can hold their own on a premier league field.
"We would've liked to be higher on the ladder at this point in the season, but having to develop those younger girls, it's been a bit of a learning curve for them."
Parkes' record currently stands at three wins, four losses and two draws. They only hold a two-point buffer over Bathurst City, so must keep winning to ensure they remain in fourth.
Miles said the key to that is making sure the players bring their best and execute their skills.
"What has really killed us is our inconsistency and our basics. In the last month's of games we've had a lot of unforced turnovers and when you play a team like Panthers for instance, they punished us for those little errors," she said.
"So we're taking it back to basics and working on that because once we do the basics, well we link up nicely and it's pretty hockey to watch."
This Saturday Parkes will travel to Orange to face sixth-placed CYMS.
The Orange outfit beat them 2-1 at Parkes earlier in the season, but as Miles points out, her playing group has learned from that.
"Last time we came up against CYMS it was our first home game ... realistically I went in with high hopes for the game but we just didn't bring our full ability, we were a bit lazy on the ball," she said.
"Those basics, we weren't trapping, we weren't passing well and we crumbled under pressure and some of the younger girls panicked and that's where the unforced turnovers came.
"But we've worked a lot on that and now they've got a lot more confidence about them, I think it will be a really good game on the weekend.
"We do have a couple out, but what we've brought into the team is definitely on par with those players. So hopefully we can come away with a win and start seriously considering finals."
