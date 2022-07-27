Parkes Champion-Post

Weekend results for Parkes Rifle Club

By Brian Drabsch
Updated July 27 2022 - 12:57am, first published 12:46am
Near perfect weather conditions for Parkes shooters

Last weekend saw seven shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shoot at standard round targets at both 25 and 50 metres for a collective score of 500 points.

