Near perfect weather conditions for Parkes shooters

Last weekend saw seven shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shoot at standard round targets at both 25 and 50 metres for a collective score of 500 points.
As predicted scores were down somewhat at 50 metres and must have frightened stumpy who didn't turn up.
Advertisement
This match was shot under near perfect weather conditions with no wind blowing that anyone could use as an excuse for not shooting well.
Results: 25m 50m Total
John Davis 249 249 498.
Brian Drabsch 250 246 496.
Ron Cunningham 245 248 493.
John Maddison 247 244 491.
John Smeaton 248 238 486.
Alan Briton 243 235 478.
Wally Rudenko 248 213 453.
Our next shoot is at 1pm Sunday 31/7/22 and will be an animal target at both ranges.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.