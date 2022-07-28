Parkes Champion-Post

Veterans golf | Neil Duncan in rare form and wins A grade

By John Dwyer
July 28 2022 - 9:18am
Neil Duncan in rare form and wins A grade

The impact of a host of Parkes veteran golfers enjoying a few days on Murray River courses took its toll on numbers at the monthly Lachlan Valley Golf Association's 18-hole competition played at Forbes last week.

