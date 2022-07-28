Neil Duncan in rare form and wins A grade

The impact of a host of Parkes veteran golfers enjoying a few days on Murray River courses took its toll on numbers at the monthly Lachlan Valley Golf Association's 18-hole competition played at Forbes last week.
As a result only 43 players contested the event where few were able to score to their handicaps and Forbes players took full advantage of playing on their home course to dominate the day.
Neil Duncan who is in rare form at the moment won the A grade on 40 points from fellow Forbes player Scott Kirkman who carded 37.
Allan Rees (35 points) completed the double for Forbes to win B grade from team mate Andrew North-Knight on 34 points.
Forbes players also dominated the nearest-to-pins with Don McKeowen, Andrew North-Knight and Ralph Baker winning A, B and C grades respectively.
To complete a dominant day for the locals Forbes comfortably won the Coles-Miller Shield (best three scores from each club) with 112 points from Parkes 93, West Wyalong 91, Grenfell 83, Condobolin 77 and Cowra 60.
The ball sweep went to 27 points and Parkes and Forbes players to win a ball included: 35 points Steve Uphill (F); 32 - Joe Davies (P), Ken Sanderson, Steve Edwards and Forbes professional Adam Demidjuk; 31 - Nym Dziuba (P) and Jeff Haley (F)'; 30 - Robert Lea (P) and Geoff Drane, Alf Davies and Stuart French (F); 29 - Tony Cogswell (F); 28 - Dale Stait (P) and Garry Pymont and Frank Hanns (F); 27 - Don McKeowen (F).
