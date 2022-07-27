Parkes put on a polished team performance at Dubbo on Sunday, defeating Western 9-1 in the latest round of Western Masters League.
Parkes took a little while to settle into the match and in the first quarter were rushing their passes and were trying to go directly forward on too many occasions.
Parkes were able to open the scoring in the first quarter when they took advantage of a penalty corner with Lisa Clarke knocking the ball into the back of the net.
From the second quarter onwards, Parkes began to play a much smarter game of hockey with quality passing a highlight.
Louise Edwards converted for Parkes after swooping on a Lisa Clarke cross ball.
Lee Hodge took Parkes to a 3-0 half time lead when she converted a penalty stroke.
In the second half, Parkes really began to step up their attack within the circle. Janelle Thompson converted at close range after a scrimmage in the circle to extend Parkes' lead to 4-0.
Western worked hard to create an attacking opportunity and were rewarded when Edwina Toohey put her body on the line to knock the ball into the back of the net to see the score at 4-1.
Parkes retaliated when Tracey Harrison drove the ball into the circle for Denise Gersbach to deflect past the keeper and take Parkes to a 5-1 lead.
Gersbach scored once again when she converted a penalty corner on a nice set play to see the score at 6-1.
Amy Thornberry was called upon in the last quarter to make several difficult saves which she did with ease to ensure no further Western goals were scored.
Janelle Thompson was on fire in the circle and finished the match off with three great goals, one a cracking shot on a penalty corner and two smart field goals to take her match tally to four and give Parkes a 9-1 victory.
There were plenty of impressive individual performances for Parkes that resulted in a wonderful team performance.
Best and fairest points were awarded to Denise Gersbach, Janelle Thompson and Mandy Westcott.
Janelle Thompson was awarded player's player after an impressive attacking performance.
Denise Gersbach was awarded the Devil's Hollow Brewery Award for Best and Fairest.
The semi-finals for Western Masters League will be held in Parkes on Sunday, August 14.
