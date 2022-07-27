Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Masters defeat Western 9-1 in polished performance

By Denise Gersbach
Updated July 27 2022 - 2:46am, first published 2:35am
IMPRESSIVE: Janelle Thompson was on fire in the circle and finished the match off with three great goals and claiming the players player award. Photo: FILE

Parkes put on a polished team performance at Dubbo on Sunday, defeating Western 9-1 in the latest round of Western Masters League.

