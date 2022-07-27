Hot scores in Handiskins final round at Parkes Golf Club

The Nearest The Pins this week were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Wayne Parker at 610cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by John Green at 225cm, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th Rod Kiley at 238cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Brendon Simpson at 160cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Wayne Tucker at 231cm, the Westlime 15th by Kevin Bloomfield at 464cm and the Central West Glass 18th Wayne Parker at 165cm. The lucrative 6th hole was won by Rod Kiley at 238cm this week.