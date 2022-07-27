Hot scores in Handiskins final round at Parkes Golf Club

Saturday results
What a great day to be a golfer in Parkes. Our daily sponsor Greg Brown from Signs by Greg organised a pearler for his annual event.
Thanks as always to Greg who is a valued supporter of our club.
We had 88 players out taking advantage of the course and conditions. While the surface is still trying to dry out the greens were near their peak as we close in on the championship period at PGC.
The event was a 2 ball multiplier stableford event with an individual in conjunction to close out the Handiskins rounds.
There were 2 clear leaders in the event with Richard Hamilton and Rob Lea hitting a solid 79 points to take out the event from Richard, acting a swing partner to John Fowler.
This group was obviously firing on the day and Rob and Richard are very familiar with each other's game so that obviously helped on the day.
Next best pairing in was Max Keith and Michael Thomas, both big hitting young guns and honing up their games prior to the club championships and the Open. The Standen boys Cameron and Sam were next best on 69.
In the individual stakes Melissa Matthews rose to the top yet again with a 40 point haul to beat home Craig Dunn, John Fowler and Richard Hamilton on 38 points.
Melissa played 5 under her handicap to gather the total and the handicapper again noticed and made a deduction for her next outing.
Craig is also coming to grips with his golf game and the quick round in the golf cart may be the way of the future for him.
The Nearest The Pins this week were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Wayne Parker at 610cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by John Green at 225cm, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th Rod Kiley at 238cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Brendon Simpson at 160cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Wayne Tucker at 231cm, the Westlime 15th by Kevin Bloomfield at 464cm and the Central West Glass 18th Wayne Parker at 165cm. The lucrative 6th hole was won by Rod Kiley at 238cm this week.
Ball winners were - Craig Dunn, John Fowler 38, Myles Smith, Rob Cheney 37, Cam Standen, Rod Kiley, Frankie Cock, Mathew Knighton 36, Jack Matthews 35, Alec Edwards, Denis Howard, Leonie Stevenson, Tim McCabe 34.
The Handiskins final round was played with some hot scores to close out the final 4 who will contest the final in August.
Melissa Matthews topped the contestants with her 40 points giving her a final score of 111. It is the best 3 out of the 5 rounds you can contest and Melissa had a 40 and a 39 to ratchet the total up.
Next in was the perennial old fox Rob Cheney on 108. Rob was moving up the charts throughout the competition and he had 2 rounds of 37 to aid in his scoring.
Rod Kiley has been starting to fire of late and he came in with a 106 total with a 39 and a 36 aiding his cause. Last in was Richard Hamilton topping off his Saturday out. Richard's best scores were a 38 and 35.
Aaron Wilkie, Ian Phipps and David Stevenson finished on 104 pints just missing a spot in the Skins final.
As the scores indicated if any player had completed 3 par rounds to their handicap over the 5 events they would have easily made the final.
This coming week is the 18 Hole 2 Person Medley Ambrose Sponsored by the life members.
