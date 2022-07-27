On Wednesday, July 20 we had social bowls. Winners were Nev Kirwan, Geoff Flannery and Trish Allen winning 17+13. Runners-up were Kevi Hynds and Annie Teague winning 16+8.
On Saturday, July 23 we had social bowls. Winners were Alan Affleck, Paul Townsend and Wally Grant winning 16+8. Runners Up Terry Clothier, Nev Kirwan and Tony Latter winning 16+1.
On Sunday, July 24 we ventured to the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club for some Pennants Practice and they proved too strong winning Division 2/3 81-39 and Division 4 67-51. We thank them for putting on a great day.
This week we have social bowls on Wednesday, July 27 at 1pm and social bowls on Saturday, July 30 at 1pm. Everyone is welcome to come try their hand at bowls and loan bowls are available from the club.
Pennants start on Sunday, August 7 at 11am for all four teams, with two teams at home and two travelling to Cowra.
In the club Friday, July 23 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meet tray raffles, badge draw ($150), joker draw ($800) and the Clubhouse Bistro with their amazing meals and Dippin' Dots Ice Creams.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
Just four hardy souls turned up for a roll-up last Tuesday. The brisk cold wind blew from the south, giving Lynn Ryan, Eileen Bradley, Lea Orr and Gwenda Carty much-needed practice at reading the conditions!
Several of our girls travelled across to Forbes to compete in Senior and Open District Pairs competitions. We hope they're playing up a storm as this hits the press.
Next Tuesday, August 2 will be our first day of Pennants for 2022. Both grades, 3 and 4, will be playing at home. All the best to our four teams!
To play social bowls on Tuesday, call the club, 6862 1446, between 9am- 9.30am. Play commences at 10am. Interested ladies always welcome.
Social roster: Liz B.
Championship matches
The keenly anticipated Major Singles match between Rob Irving and Mick Went lived up to expectations with both Bowlers playing outstanding draw bowls.
Playing against the current Club Champion didn't faze Rob as he went end to end with Mick, holding his own against his class opponent.
Mick settled after the 4th end and started to win consecutive ends, and as all Parkes bowlers know, as soon as any 'Went' is leading, it's to enjoy the show, play, watch and marvel at his skill on display. Rob is one of the best bowls Leads in the club, and although the result went against him, losing 15 shots to 25, he played very good bowls during this match.
One of the best Minor Pairs matches in recent memory was played on the TV rink in clear view from Tammy's Tavern.
Wilbur Harris skipped for Dean Searl against Chris Harrison and Ricky Frame. The match was decided on an extra end after scores were tied up at 20 all after 21 ends.
Harrison, who starts dry and sometimes ends up wet, played terrific lead bowls and 'Son of' Frame was brilliant with his finishing bowls. Wilbur and Dean started surprisingly slowly, trailing by 4 shots to 10 after 7 ends.
Team Harris regained the lead by bowling great draw bowls, and were on track to win, leading by 20 shots to 13 after 17 ends.
However, many social bowlers and supporters sensed an upset, gathering outside to watch, with the raffle put back, the bar was virtually cleared as a large gathering watched team Frame win the next 4 ends to tie the score at 20 all after 21 ends.
The playoff end was breathtakingly brilliant as 'Son of' Frame held the shot in a crowded head, and survived the Harris last bowls, to claim victory by 1 shot.
On Sunday, a Pennants practice match was played against the Parkes Railway Diggers Bowling Club in spring-like weather conditions on the Tammy TV green.
Each of the 48 bowlers loved the great green, terrific club facilities and supporters watched a high standard of bowls played over 6 rinks.
PB&SC won the Major grade 81 to 39 and came from behind to win the Minor grade 67 to 51.
Bowlers expressed their appreciation of the standard of the volunteer prepared facilities. The friendship evident among by all bowlers was special, and is indicative of the great bowls spirit alive and well in Parkes.
Social bowls
Thursday, July 21
Cool winds greeted 18 keen bowlers on a terrific green for 1 triples game and 3 social pairs games. All our bowlers and visiting bowlers are indebted to the tireless work of our volunteer greenkeepers.
The triples match saw John Carr, Bob Freeman and John Corcoran playing George Bradley, Chris 'go Manly' Harrison and Rob Tinker in a game in which Team Tink got off to a terrific start leading 15 shots to 6 at the halfway mark. Tink and his men played consistent bowls to hold off challenges from Corco, to win by 25 shots to 14.
The pairs game between Arthur Corbett with Col Mudie against Ron Hornery and Col 'see you later' Miller, was a very one-sided scoring match, but played in good spirits. Col and Ron played cracking bowls to completely dominate team Mudie. Team Miller won 20 shots to 7.
Rob Irving and Tony Riordan won 7 of the first 11 ends to lead 11 shots to 5 over Ray Jones and John Ward. Rob and Tony bowled well over the remaining ends to score a comfortable 23 shots to 12 win.
John Wright led for Col Hayward in an intriguing pairs game against Al Affleck and Gary 'minor' McPhee.
With the score at 2 shots each after the second end, a competitive game was expected. However team McPhee didn't bother the score card for the next 10 ends, as Col and John didn't show any leniency powering to a 20 shots to 4 lead after 13 ends.
Al and Gary eventually started to play good bowls as they scored 13 shots over the next 7 ends to make the final score respectable, losing to Team Hayward by 17 shots to 25.
Saturday, July 23
Both results in the social Triples games were each decided by 1 shot on Saturday.
Warwick Parker capably led for Bruce 'where have you been?' Orr and George Bradley against Mal Porter, Bob Freeman and Col Hayward. Picking up a 5 on the 13th end enabled Team Parker to establish a 4 shot lead over Col's team.
Col's team won 5 of the remaining 7 ends, however team Parker hung on to win 18 shots to 17.
The high calibre social triples match with Gary McPhee skipping for Tom Furey and Col 'Tullamore to Southern Cross!' Mudie against Ray 'best greens I've seen' Jones, Liz Byrne and Dave Reilly was a tight game after Team McPhee opened up a 10 shots to 1 lead after 5 ends.
Reilly led his team to a memorable win 25 shots to 24.
The social pairs game with Mick Glasheen and John 'the Cambo or bust..!' Wright against Arthur Corbett and Steve Turner was one-sided. Arthur and prime-mover Steve bowled well to dominate the game and win 31 to 16.
Leading 6 shots to 2 after just 5 ends, Jim Blake and Rhona Went were cruising against John Niddric and John Ward.
Being stuck on the same score for the following next 9 ends while your opponents score 15 shots was always going to be problematic for big Jim and Rhona. To their credit, team Blake regathered, won 6 of the next 8 ends, and only lost 14 shots to 18 after 20 ends.
Any new people to Parkes are most welcome to come along and play social bowls, take advantage of being coached in the great game of lawn bowls!
See you on the greens!
