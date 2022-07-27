Parkes Champion-Post

Bowls notes | Minor pairs match between Harris and Frame teams among the best

By Contributed
Updated July 27 2022 - 2:10am, first published 1:58am
SOCIAL BOWLS: Wally Grant was among the winners in social bowls at the Railway Bowling Club on Saturday. Photo: JENNY KINGHAM

Railway bowls

On Wednesday, July 20 we had social bowls. Winners were Nev Kirwan, Geoff Flannery and Trish Allen winning 17+13. Runners-up were Kevi Hynds and Annie Teague winning 16+8.

