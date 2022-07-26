Ross packs on the points in a performance to remember

32 points by Triston Ross (5 tries,6 goals) was one of the best performances I have witnessed at junior level, but his teammates who provided the platform were all impressive. Oakley Fliedner is relishing his mid-game move from fullback to centre/2nd row and had his strongest game to date. Slade Moore also had his best game and along with Ryan Cox, Angus MacGregor and Cody Newman have developed into an outstanding middle forward unit in attack and defence.