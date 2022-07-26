Ross packs on the points in a performance to remember

Parkes Marist hosted Condobolin Rams at home on the weekend in round 11
Our McPhersons Parts & Services U8s played a much-improved Condobolin Blue on Saturday at Pioneer Oval. This has been our third game without a coach on the field to direct the players and the team has adjusted quite well.
The continued improvement is the most pleasing part, with some boys stepping up and becoming vocal and organising our runners.
Oscar Gosper had his best game, especially in defence. Saxon Gosper and Cohen McGregor were outstanding and really helped direct the team. Ace Byrnes gave a barnstorming display and showed what a great front rower he is developing into. ,
All the boys played well and should be proud of how far they have come this season. We have a bye this weekend, so enjoy the week off.
Andrew Thomas Building/Bogan Gate Pub U10s lost 30-26.
K & H Constructions U12s Blue won 18-4.
K & H Constructions U12s White won 48-4.
The Parkes Sportspower U14s had a dominant victory over the ladder leading Condobolin Blue on Saturday at Pioneer Oval. The 52-12 score line was unexpected after our last match was so close and considering the way Condobolin have comprehensively beaten all opposition teams to date.
A very solid defensive effort on the back of an outstanding running game by our middle forwards provided our edge runners and halves time and space to attack.
This was the first complete team performance, and with players to come back into the side we are in a very strong position heading towards the finals.
32 points by Triston Ross (5 tries,6 goals) was one of the best performances I have witnessed at junior level, but his teammates who provided the platform were all impressive. Oakley Fliedner is relishing his mid-game move from fullback to centre/2nd row and had his strongest game to date. Slade Moore also had his best game and along with Ryan Cox, Angus MacGregor and Cody Newman have developed into an outstanding middle forward unit in attack and defence.
A special mention to Rhys Thompson who has forced his selection in the starting side and plays a number of different positions each match. His versatility has allowed us to have four ball players on the paddock at the same time and frees up Taj Lovett and company to scheme and probe the opposition's defences.
And well done to Ryan Whitney, Matthew Skinner and Logan Roberts who all played exceptionally well. These boys have overcome some confidence issues and have pushed themselves out of their comfort zone and made their coach very proud of their efforts.
Thanks to the support of all the parents who continue to back me, especially when I have to make some tough calls in regards to selection.
On our run to the finals now, let's keep up the intensity and improvement.
Brian Collins/Agriwest U16s played extremely well as a team on the weekend against Condobolin Blue, winning 38-10.
With strong defence from Condobolin, it took 24 minutes into the game for Toby Cox to score our first try. Jack Milne kicked the conversion.
Shortly after, Condo saw a gap in the Parkes defence and crossed the line.
On the 5th tackle, 30m from the line Jack Milne kicked over the head of the defence which allowed Ollie Thomas to gather the ball and score his first try of the game. Jack successfully kicked the conversion, taking the score to 12-6.
Returning from the Condo kick off, Ollie Thomas caught the ball and ran through the defence making 40m before getting tackled. Only one tackle after, Ollie found the ball once again and charged over the line for his second try of the game. The conversion was unsuccessful.
With only 5 mins to go in the first half Joel MacGregor made his way over the line with Jack successfully kicking the conversion.
Jack Milne scores his first try and successfully converts his own goal.
Poor discipline from Condo gave Parkes a penalty which Reginald Sutton took full advantage of, scoring in the corner from a great back line play. Jack converts the goal.
It wasn't long before Jack Milne ran 60m to score his second try of the game. The conversion was unsuccessful.
Condo scored just before full time which took the final score to 38-10.
MP Homes & Design U11s League tag won 26-0. The girls displayed a great game on the weekend against Condobolin Blue. Luca Barnes, Daisy Rice and Charli Milne all scored a try each while Alyra Williams scored three and also converted a try.
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League tag White defeated Condobolin Blue 40-4. Great effort from Condo as they had already played Parkes Blue earlier on in the day.
After 8 minutes of great defence from Parkes and Condo, Grace Milne opens the score for Parkes and converts her own try. Shortly after, Ella Jablonskis scored a try from close range with Grace kicking the conversion. There were a few attempts along the line from the girls trying to score and on the 4th set Grace Milne gets the ball and makes a quick dash over the line, kicking her own conversion.
With 3 minutes until half time, the team made a few quick plays then it was Jess Morgan who scored in the corner, taking the score to 22-0.
Mackenzie Duff had a great game along with Emma Hando, Zahra Ellis and Izzy O'Brian who have all shown improvement in attack.
Next up was Leni Constable making a break by running around the defence to score. A knock on from Condo on their try line gave us the opportunity for a quick play which puts Hayley Arrow over the line.
Grace Milne continuously shows her skills as she makes two outstanding runaway tries both from halfway.
Corby Fliedner, Leah Hayward and Haylee Lewis were all impressive in defence helping to keep Condo down with only 4 points on the board.
Well done to Haylee Lewis who received player's player for her amazing defence and having a great game.
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League tag Blue won 36-10.
Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing U17s League tag won 46-6. Try scorers were Bronte Thompson (2), Jorja Simpson (4) and Elizabeth MacGregor (3). Charli Robinson successfully kicked 5 conversions.
Thank you to the sponsors and supporters of Parkes Junior League. We have a bye this week. Our next game will be at played at Red Bend on Saturday 6, August.
Come to Pioneer Oval on Friday, July 29 and watch the Parkes U12s Blue v White kicking off at 5.40pm, followed by the Parkes U14LT Blue v White kicking off at 6.30pm, then a friendly game between the Parkes U14s kicking off at 7.30pm.
