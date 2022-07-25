Understanding retirement village accreditation & care standards

One of the most important and yet often overlooked elements to selecting the right retirement village for you, is taking time to read through and assess that retirement village's accreditation and care standards as they're presented in the village's contracts, introductory documentation, and code of conduct.



It's common for retirement villages to provide all of these documents to seniors who are actively looking to sign up and secure their place at that particular village.

Even though you may only receive a complete picture of that retirement village's accreditation and outlined care standards on the verge of signing up, Aussie seniors are still encouraged to 'shop around' and examine a variety of retirement village contracts using family and legal assistance in order to find a care provider that's best suited to support their lifestyle and cater to their personal needs.

But what exactly are you supposed to be looking out for when reading through retirement village contracts? There is generally a balance between required industry accreditation and regulatory requirements with regards to care.



Alongside these standard documents, however, you may find that some villages also boast specialised standards to accommodate diverse residents, whether these be residents from minority backgrounds or residents who require highly specialised care needs.

We'll be exploring some of the most common care standards you may come across during the process of finding the ideal retirement village to suit your needs.

What is retirement village accreditation?

First off, however, you may be wondering just what retirement village accreditation actually means. Retirement village accreditation is an internationally recognised process designed to assess and approve of the quality of services provided by an accredited retirement village.

Accreditation is provided by the Australian Government's Aged Care Quality & Safety Commission. The Commission uses their own legislated Quality Standards in order to assess whether a retirement village is compliant or non-compliant with guidelines for receiving accreditation.

Simply put, your retirement village's accreditation is in itself, a reassurance that that village and its facilities adhere to government care standards.

ARVAS standards

Moving onto common care standards now, one particular set of standards that you're likely to find at the top of your stack of introductory documentation is the Australian Retirement Village Accreditation Scheme (ARVAS) Standards.



The ARVAS Standards are co-owned by the Property Council of Australia and Leading Age Services Australia (LASA). These standards consist of seven different quality areas, these being:

Community Management Human Resource Management Resident Entry and Exit Resident Engagement and Feedback Environment, Services, and Facilities Safety and Security Resident Care

The ARVAS Standards were developed to support retirement villages in securing their accreditation from the Commission as well as providing villages with a framework for maintaining compliance with the Commission's Quality Standards. In essence, retirement villages use the ARVAS Standards to ensure that their quality of care and services adhere to government regulations.

QIC Health & Community Services Standards

The QIC (or Quality Improvement Council) Health & Community Services Standards are always a plus to see alongside ARVAS Standards, as they are generally boasted by retirement villages who seek to make ongoing improvements with regards to their care, services, and facilities.



Any retirement village with an outline of QIC Standards in their introductory package is likely to also have a growth or development plan in place to strengthen their services for residents over a set timeline.

The QIC Standards were developed by the QIC in 1990, but are now owned and managed by Quality Innovation Performance (QIP) Ltd, following a merger between the two organisations in 2013. QIP also supports retirement villages and other card providers to attain certification for a range of other standards, including ARVAS and the others outlined in this article.

National Standards for Mental Health Services (NSMHS)

If you're concerned about mental health services at your shortlisted retirement villages, then the NSMHS is one set of care standards that you should be aware of and keep an eye out for when selecting your ideal retirement village provider.



The NSMHS has been developed and is still currently owned by the Australian Government Department of Health. Today, the NSMHS is designed to provide a variety of different mental health services to village residents, including community mental health services, bed-based services, and access to private and public hospitals.

It's worth noting that although the NSMHS is concerned with improving mental health services at retirement villages, it is distinct from Suicide Prevention Australia's own accreditation program and their Suicide Prevention Australia Standards. Seniors and their families should decide if Suicide Prevention Australia accreditation would be ideal alongside NSMHS accreditation.

DIAS Standards

The Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation Scheme (or DIAS) is another national, government-funded accreditation scheme designed specifically for clinics or facilities that offer diagnostic imaging services.



Like the NSMHS, the DIAS Standards were also established by the Department of Health as a means of standardising requirements for on-site clinics or facilities at retirement villages as well as care providers across other industries.

As DIAS Standards must naturally consider care, maintenance, and operation of specialist medical machinery like x-rays and MRI machines, DIAS accreditation is comparatively more difficult to attain than other standards we've outlined here.



Thankfully, the Department of Health does provide an abundance of both physical and digital resources to retirement villages that do provide diagnostic imaging services in order to ensure that all village residents maintain access to these quality services.

The Rainbow tick standards

The Rainbow Tick is quite unlike the other standards that we've outlined above, simply because it's concerned more with safety through inclusion and social infrastructure rather than through medical care, although there are still aspects of medical care involved with obtaining a Rainbow Tick accreditation.



In short, the Rainbow Tick Standards were designed by Rainbow Health Australia as a means of ensuring that residents who are members of the LGBTQIA+ community maintain access to quality care at their retirement village.

Seniors who are members of the LGBTQIA+ community should strongly consider selecting a retirement village that boasts Rainbow Tick accreditation, as they can be rest assured that that care provider will possess all the necessary infrastructure and information in order to provide these seniors with the highest quality care and an ongoing sense of belonging, inclusivity, and safety in their wider community.

What to look for in your retirement village Code of Conduct

The last document you'll be likely to examine in your introductory pack is your retirement village's provided code of conduct. You can expect this document to be around 25-30 pages in length and composed of overviews of your village's administrative framework in the event of breaches of retirement village contracts, community rules, or grievances between village residents.

Most retirement villages will use the industry standard Retirement Living Code of Conduct that had been developed by the Retirement Living Council and LASA. This means that you can expect all of the codes of conduct provided by each of your shortlisted retirement villages to be more or less the same.

This is a good thing for two reasons. First of all, it means less reading for you and your loved ones. Secondly, it means that you can expect your selected retirement villages to adhere to industry safety and security standards, including following standard industry protocols in the event of conflicts or grievances between residents.

