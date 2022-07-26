Parkes Champion-Post

Donation will help transport Currajong Disability Services players to bowling league in Orange

By Newsroom
July 26 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DONATION: Parkes Services Club president Dorothy Charlton and general manager Mike Phillips present a cheque to members of the Currajong Disability Services bowling team Brayden Dukes-Rankmore, Jarrad Simpson, Shane Spicer, Karen Willis, Kyle Sauer, John Carey and Jason Spicer. Photo: MAGGI BARNARD

Currajong Disability Services' (CDS) clients can continue to play ten pin bowls every month, thanks to a generous donation from the Parkes Services Club.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.