Currajong Disability Services' (CDS) clients can continue to play ten pin bowls every month, thanks to a generous donation from the Parkes Services Club.
The $5000 donation will cover the costs for about 30 players to travel to Orange to compete against other regional towns in a monthly post-school options bowling league.
It's the sixth consecutive year the club has sponsored CDS.
Doug Pout from CDS said players come from Parkes, Peak Hill, Forbes and Condobolin, and attending the league every month to compete and spend time with their peers in the region meant the world to them.
